TikTok collections are a great way to group your Favorites into categories, but what happens if you want to delete one? Here’s everything to know about how to delete collections on TikTok.

There are an enormous number of videos on TikTok for users to browse, and that number is increasing rapidly by the day, with a constant stream of new content flooding people’s For You Pages.

Users can ‘Favorite’ a video they like on the app so it’s easy to access later, and you are also able to group these favorites into collections. This makes keeping track of your favorite content even simpler, and has proven to be a popular feature among many users.

Article continues after ad

However, what happens if you want to clear out some of your collections? Here’s everything to know about deleting a collection on TikTok.

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa There are a huge number of videos available to watch on TikTok

How to delete a collection on TikTok

Deleting a favorites collection on TikTok is simple, just do as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open TikTok. Click on your profile. Go to the Favorites tab, then click ‘Collections.’ Tap on the collection you want to delete. Click the three dots in the top right corner, then tap ‘Delete collection.’ When the pop-up appears, tap ‘Delete’ again to confirm.

You may find yourself wanting to delete collections on the app when you feel like you have too many of them, or if you no longer have any need to save the videos in a particular collection.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes