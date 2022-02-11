Best hashtags for TikTok: How to boost your videos

Using hashtags alongside TikTok videos is one of the best ways to increase the reach of your content, and get as many likes and followers as you can. Here are some of the best tags to use.

Within the space of a couple of years, TikTok has managed to become the most popular social media platform out there, with millions of users and a huge selection of viral content.

The app has helped launch the careers of people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, and its insane viral power has tempted plenty of other people to make accounts and try to grow a following of their own.

One of the best ways to connect with viewers and get your content out there is to use hashtags, which increases your discoverability and lets the algorithm know the audience you’re trying to reach.

Here are some of the best hashtags to use on TikTok.

General TikTok tags

These are some of the hashtags that can be used across a huge range of categories. A lot of people tend to use these particular tags, but it can help increase your reach regardless.

#fyp

#foryoupage

#like

#follow

#explore

#viral

Fashion tags

If you want to show off your outfit of the day or have some style advice to share with your viewers, these tags can be a good way to get your videos out there.

#style

#ootd

#model

#beauty

#grwm

#fashiontiktok

#fashioninspo

Food tags

The food community on TikTok is one of the biggest, and sees users sharing their favorite recipes or delicious food finds with their followers.

#foodtok

#foodietok

#tiktokeats

#foodrecipe

#dinnerrecipe

#recipeideas

Health tags

Whether it’s nutrition or exercise, there is a huge audience on TikTok looking for content relating to health and wellbeing.

#fitness

#healthy

#healthysnacks

#exercises

#losingweight

#weightchallenge

Comedy tags

People go viral on TikTok every day for their funny content, whether that be in the form of pranks, skits, or viral trends.

#comedy

#prank

#meme

#lol

#relatable

Educational tags

There’s a wealth of content on TikTok of experts sharing fascinating knowledge, and similar videos are often shared along with these hashtags.

#edutok

#learning

#careertips

#careers

#educationtiktok

#education

These are only some of the many thousands of hashtags you can find on TikTok, but as some of the most popular, they should help give your videos a good boost. If you want to find out how to get more followers, check out this guide.