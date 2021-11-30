Thor reveals he’d fight Logan Paul – but there’s a catch

Icelandic strongman and actor Hafthor Bjornsson, otherwise known as Thor, says he’d accept a fight against influencer turned boxer Logan Paul on one condition.

Logan Paul, alongside his brother Jake, have taken the boxing world by storm. The two have battled some of the biggest stars in combat sports such as Floyd Mayweather and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley, and have made a killing doing so.

With Jake set to fight Tommy Fury in December and Logan rumored to duke it out with Mike Tyson in 2022, the duo have no shortage of challengers and seem to always have someone else in their crosshairs.

Advertisement

As it turns out, Thor wants a piece of the action, but there is a pretty big catch that will determine if he ever sets foot in the ring against Logan.

Thor will fight Logan Paul on one condition

In an interview with James English, Bjornsson brought up how many people want him to fight Logan Paul, but has a serious issue with the prospect of setting up a boxing match with him.

“I think he’s too small,” Thor said. “He’s too small for me to fight. Even though it would be good for my profile, he’s a superstar.”

That said, a fight isn’t off the table if Logan decided to strike first and challenge him, then Thor would accept in a heartbeat.

Advertisement

“If he called me out, I wouldn’t say no. But I’m not going to call him out,” the strongman explained, further adding that boxing him could be fun. “I wouldn’t call him out, because that’s kind of silly, you know? He’s smaller, lighter, but if he calls me out that’s a different story.”

English pressed Thor, remarking how the brothers both have “a set of balls on them” and they’d be down anyway.

“I think they would! I think they don’t give a f**k,” he replied.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for both men and if Logan Paul ever considers making such a bold challenge.