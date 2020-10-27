 Tayler Holder slams claims he cheated on Sommer Ray with Charly Jordan - Dexerto
Tayler Holder slams claims he cheated on Sommer Ray with Charly Jordan

Published: 27/Oct/2020 2:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tayler Holder Sommer Ray Charly Jordan
HollywoodFix TV / BACKGRID

Charly Jordan Sommer Ray Tayler Holder

TikTok star Tayler Holder has hit back at claims he cheated on Sommer Ray with Charly Jordan and maintained his innocence in a video that went viral on YouTube and Instagram.

Tayler Holder has been through a bit of a roller-coaster ride in recent months. It all started when he made a series of cryptic posts back in July that hinted towards a break-up with Sommer Ray. It kicked up quite a storm, and he confirmed the break-up not long after. 

Then, a little under three months later, rumors that he found a new flame with Charly Jordan began to circulate. The pair confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post of them sharing an intimate moment together.

However, their newfound spark didn’t sit well with Sommer Ray. Even though she said she was “happy for them,” she claimed Jordan lied about something, although it wasn’t clear what she was referring to.

Since then, people on social media have accused Holder of cheated on Ray with Jordan when they were still together. But before the drama reached boiling point, Tayler decided to nip it all in the bud.

Tayler Holder Sommer Ray Charly Jordan
Tayler Holder / Charly Jordan
Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan confirmed their relationship with this image.

Tayler Holder claims he never cheated on Sommer Ray

In a video titled, ‘A Message To Sommer Ray,’ Tayler denied that he ever cheated on her with Charly Jordan. “I’m just gonna hit the pinpoints because I don’t wanna make this like an ongoing thing,” he said. “I just wanna get to the point. I just wanna forget about this and I want to move on and be happy in my life.”

“I never cheated on Sommer,” he said.

“I never unfollowed Sommer. Sommer blocked me on countless occasions because of our personal problems that we were having. With that being said, whenever you block someone, it makes the other one unfollow you.”

Tayler Holder Sommer Ray Charly Jordan
The Hollywood Fix
Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan were caught having a ‘romantic lunch.’

“This is currently creating a lot of problems with my relationship and making my current girlfriend… feel a certain way and getting attacked a lot on the internet and… I’m just not gonna let that slide because I care a lot about her.”

He also addressed the comments Sommer Ray made about Charly Jordan being a liar. It seems like she was talking about the ‘romantic lunch’ he was accused of having with Charly Jordan.

“Nobody lied. That date that we were on was never a date,” he said. “That lunch was a business meeting for her and some other business people… it got canceled.

“She asked me and a few of my roommates we were with,” he added. “No-one wanted to come so I was like, sure… paparazzi happened to catch us there. It looked like we were on a date.”

Tayler Holder acknowledged the two of them ‘vibed’ and hung out more from that point onward. But he said it wasn’t the intention at all in the very beginning, and definitely wasn’t a date.

To wrap things up, he begged Sommer Ray to stop throwing him and Charly Jordan shade and move on. He also claimed the two of them were never friends before and met two times at most.

Tayler Holder Sommer Ray Charly Jordan
Instagram: @charlyjordan
Tayler Holder’s relationship with Charly Jordan has already been tested.

Many thought his words seemed genuine, but it hasn’t stopped people on social media from forming their own opinions. Some believe he did nothing wrong, while others think his explanation is a bit too convenient.

Then, of course, there’s a portion who think they’re all feeding into the drama in typical influencer fashion to stay in the headlines. Either way, it seems like Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan want to move on and bury the hatchet.

Time will tell whether Sommer Ray is willing to do the same.

PewDiePie finally responds to YouTube “shadowban” glitch

Published: 26/Oct/2020 20:32

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie looking into camera
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

On October 26, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg responded to a glitch that omitted his YouTube channel from searches a few days before. The bug sparked widespread speculation that he had been “shadowbanned” by Google.

The YouTube community was rocked on October 19 when rumors began to spread that the platform’s largest content creator, PewDiePie, had been shadowbanned. However, it was quickly clarified to be a bug and his account was fixed.

The Swede addressed the drama in his first video back since the glitch. While the star believed that people were too quick to jump to conclusions about him being banned, he did have questions for Google as to why his channel was the only one affected.

pewdiepie reacting to youtube shadowban meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber reacted to fans joking about the “shadowban” glitch.

PewDiePie responds to YouTube after “shadowban” glitch

Fans of the personality became concerned on October 19 when his channel disappeared from searches on YouTube. His latest video tanked in views as no one could see it without a direct link. Google then released a statement and said it was an error before fixing his channel hours later.

Responding to the incident, Pewds revealed that he didn’t think he was shadowbanned as his account had been having issues for days. “People started noticing my video wasn’t getting any views. And it just went everywhere. There was a bunch of news for it!” he said, before he joked, “Shadow ban! They creep from the shadows and they ban you!”

Despite not being overly concerned, Kjellberg did find it peculiar that it mainly impacted his channel and nobody else’s. “I didn’t think they shadowbanned me, I just assumed it was a glitch. But it begs the question, how does that happen? How did it happen? It didn’t happen to anyone else. I asked around.”

(Topic starts at 01:31)

The popular entertainer later joked about YouTube trying to explain the glitch, after reacting to a fan submission on Reddit. “We shadowbanned our biggest creator! Yeah, yeah it was weird. It was weird, what in the world,” he said.

To add salt to the wound, Pewds celebrated his birthday on October 24, but instead of well wishes from fans, his subreddit was flooded with users concerned that he had been shadowbanned by Google. It should also be stated there is no confirmation that the company even does bans in this manner.

At the time of writing, the star’s account is back to normal, and his uploads are getting millions of views again. If nothing else, the incident shows just how many people love the 31-year-old entertainer. Viewers were quick to rally together for the content creator – further proof that Kjellberg is the king of the platform.