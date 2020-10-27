Tayler Holder slams claims he cheated on Sommer Ray with Charly Jordan - Dexerto

TikTok star Tayler Holder has hit back at claims he cheated on Sommer Ray with Charly Jordan and maintained his innocence in a video that went viral on YouTube and Instagram.

Tayler Holder has been through a bit of a roller-coaster ride in recent months. It all started when he made a series of cryptic posts back in July that hinted towards a break-up with Sommer Ray. It kicked up quite a storm, and he confirmed the break-up not long after.

Then, a little under three months later, rumors that he found a new flame with Charly Jordan began to circulate. The pair confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post of them sharing an intimate moment together.

However, their newfound spark didn’t sit well with Sommer Ray. Even though she said she was “happy for them,” she claimed Jordan lied about something, although it wasn’t clear what she was referring to.

Since then, people on social media have accused Holder of cheated on Ray with Jordan when they were still together. But before the drama reached boiling point, Tayler decided to nip it all in the bud.

Tayler Holder claims he never cheated on Sommer Ray

In a video titled, ‘A Message To Sommer Ray,’ Tayler denied that he ever cheated on her with Charly Jordan. “I’m just gonna hit the pinpoints because I don’t wanna make this like an ongoing thing,” he said. “I just wanna get to the point. I just wanna forget about this and I want to move on and be happy in my life.”

“I never cheated on Sommer,” he said.

“I never unfollowed Sommer. Sommer blocked me on countless occasions because of our personal problems that we were having. With that being said, whenever you block someone, it makes the other one unfollow you.”

“This is currently creating a lot of problems with my relationship and making my current girlfriend… feel a certain way and getting attacked a lot on the internet and… I’m just not gonna let that slide because I care a lot about her.”

He also addressed the comments Sommer Ray made about Charly Jordan being a liar. It seems like she was talking about the ‘romantic lunch’ he was accused of having with Charly Jordan.

“Nobody lied. That date that we were on was never a date,” he said. “That lunch was a business meeting for her and some other business people… it got canceled.

“She asked me and a few of my roommates we were with,” he added. “No-one wanted to come so I was like, sure… paparazzi happened to catch us there. It looked like we were on a date.”

Tayler Holder acknowledged the two of them ‘vibed’ and hung out more from that point onward. But he said it wasn’t the intention at all in the very beginning, and definitely wasn’t a date.

To wrap things up, he begged Sommer Ray to stop throwing him and Charly Jordan shade and move on. He also claimed the two of them were never friends before and met two times at most.

Many thought his words seemed genuine, but it hasn’t stopped people on social media from forming their own opinions. Some believe he did nothing wrong, while others think his explanation is a bit too convenient.

Then, of course, there’s a portion who think they’re all feeding into the drama in typical influencer fashion to stay in the headlines. Either way, it seems like Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan want to move on and bury the hatchet.

Time will tell whether Sommer Ray is willing to do the same.