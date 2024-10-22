Woman gets revenge on cheating boyfriend by deporting him back to Mexico

A woman savagely sought revenge on her ex-boyfriend after finding out he cheated on her by deporting him back to Mexico.

TikTok user ‘monts.user555’ was furious after learning her ex had cheated on her and thought of the pettiest revenge possible. At the time, her ex lived in the United States as an illegal immigrant.

Hurt from being “deceived,” the woman told her ex-boyfriend she planned a trip to Six Flags — but it was everything but amusement for him.

Before they got into the car to leave, the woman told her ex to use the bathroom because she knew if they stopped while driving, he would check the GPS.

Cleverly, she also used Six Flags as a decoy because she knew he’d bring his cell phone and wallet with him.

But, to her ex-boyfriend’s shock, she drove him to the Mexican border, as she planned to deport him for his infidelity.

Though her ex-boyfriend fell asleep during their drive, when he woke up to see the border, he began to deny cheating on her.

“You’re not going to use me… I’m going to leave you here since you want to be a b***ard,” she told him.

In her viral TikTok story about dropping her ex-boyfriend off at the Mexican border, the woman recalled finding the “courage” to follow through with her revenge after remembering proof of him cheating on his phone.

“I don’t regret that,” she said.

Viewers were impressed by how savage she was with her methods, adding that her revenge story will go down as one of the “best in history.”

“This is the best revenge. You should have gone to Six Flags the next day girl and taken pictures enjoying your day,” commented one.

“Very calm, very intellectual, very revengeful, very demure,” said another.

“Nobody will ever dare to cheat on you after this,” added a third.

Earlier this year, TikToker Reesa Teesa also went viral for exposing the truths of her breakup with a “pathological liar.” Her story went so viral that it is now being adapted into an upcoming film.