 Chantel Jeffries hits back at Sommer Ray in unexpected Twitter feud - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Chantel Jeffries hits back at Sommer Ray in unexpected Twitter feud

Published: 23/Oct/2020 0:03

by Virginia Glaze
Sommer Ray and Chantel Jeffries pose for the camera.
Instagram: Sommer Ray, Chantel Jeffries

Share

Sommer Ray

American DJ and Instagram model Chantel Jeffries may have stirred up some beef with fellow influencer Sommer Ray, after the former made a tweet calling out girls for liking popular adult cartoon series ‘Rick and Morty.’

Yeah, you read that right; apparently, liking Rick and Morty is enough to start Twitter drama — at least in the case of these two internet superstars.

Rick and Morty is a popular show among adults, and is often considered by viewers to be as intellectually salient as it is humorous.

Unfortunately, Sommer Ray doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of the animated series, as told by her shady Tweet toward its female viewerbase on October 22.

“Sorry girls, but liking Rick and Morty isn’t a personality trait,” Ray wrote, a statement that quite a few users viewed as taking issue with women who enjoy the show and consider themselves fans.

Needless to say, this sparked quite the debate among her own fans and critics, with many finding her tweet to be needlessly confrontational toward other women, while still others mocked those getting “offended” by her post.

The passive-aggressive tweet soon caught the attention of DJ and YouTuber Chantel Jeffries, who clapped back at Ray’s thinly-veiled shade with a humorous addition of her own.

“Sorry girls, but bashing other girls for what they like isn’t a personality trait,” she replied, adding a smiley face with hearts for good measure.

Jeffries’ tweet incited a wave of similar sentiments in the comments, with more than a few users wondering why Ray was seemingly attacking other women for their interests.

In fact, it seems that Ray’s tweet may have been directed at Jeffries, herself, as the DJ is a longtime fan of the show, as shown by several of her past posts on social media.

She even wore a pair of $22 Rick and Morty themed pants from Amazon for a photoshoot in spite of her top-tier status as an internet celeb, so it’s safe to say that she’s not afraid to show off her love for the show — nor is she afraid to call out other influencers for their not-so-subtle shade toward her.

Sponsored

BitTorrent acquires DLive to add live streaming to its offering

Published: 22/Oct/2020 22:00 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 15:41

by Adam Fitch
BitTorrent Acquires DLive
DLive

Share

DLive Sponsored

Peer-to-peer file-sharing company BitTorrent has announced its acquisition of blockchain-powered live streaming platform DLive.

The plan is to incorporate DLive and all BitTorrent-related services under one package, creating a unified offering entitled BitTorrent X. This move marks an evolution for the company, transitioning from a software company to a conglomerate made up of storage, data protocols, and content distribution options. BitTorrent and DLive are no strangers to each other, however, having initially formed a strategic partnership in December 2019. The deal saw the streaming platform joined BitTorrent’s ecosystem and it’s safe to assume that it was successful considering this development.

This marks an important milestone in the evolution of DLive — it started its journey when it launched a beta in December 2017, in April 2019 PewDiePie exclusively streamed on the platform, and later that year in November, it integrated with Streamlabs OBS. It’s brought on plenty of other entertaining streamers along its journey, too.

PewDiePie, YouTube

“We are more than excited to join the BitTorrent ecosystem as the collaboration will provide us with more innovative solutions to empower content creators and reward communities,” said Charles Wayn, DLive’s CEO. “Together with the BitTorrent team, we look forward to bringing disruptive innovations to the digital media space, and furthermore create value for our global community.”

The newly-formed BitTorrent X ecosystem will contain storage through BitTorrent File System, distribution through BitTorrent, and streaming through DLive. The company hopes that this will help in “establishing a truly decentralized internet” by driving “blockchain-related tools to billions of devices.” With the current streaming landscape fragmented among several major platforms, we’re sure DLive — with new ownership to boot — will be looking to step up, especially after the collapse of Mixer. More information on the newly-formed BitTorrent X is slated to be unveiled during a live event in November.