Sommer Ray hits out at Charly Jordan over Tayler Holder relationship - Dexerto

Sommer Ray hits out at Charly Jordan over Tayler Holder relationship

Published: 14/Oct/2020 10:03

by Jacob Hale
Sommer Ray, Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan
Sommer Ray TikTok

After Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan officially confirmed that they’re together, Holder’s former flame Sommer Ray has spoken out and given her thoughts — and she’s not exactly happy.

Tayler and Charly confirmed that they’re together in an Instagram post on October 13 following weeks of speculation that kicked off not long after Tayler and Sommer appeared to bring their relationship to an end.

At the time, there definitely seemed to be some beef between the two influencers, with Charly accusing Sommer of blocking her, but things have gone quieter recently as the three of them had nothing to say.

Now, though, Sommer has been asked about the new developments, and she clearly isn’t the biggest fan of how everything has gone down.

Sommer Ray Instagram photo
Sommer Ray had an on/off relationship with Tayler Holder earlier this year.

In an interview with Pap Galore on YouTube, Sommer was asked how she felt about the two of them making it official, and she simply said that she’s “happy for them.”

Things took a turn, though, when she was told that most people now believe she “wasn’t lying” about what went down between the two of them.

Sommer insisted that Charly was actually the one lying, though what exactly she was lying about is unclear. Sommer could mean that Charly lied about the reason her and Tayler initially met up for lunch, or that she lied about Sommer blocking her on social media, making it impossible to talk it through.

Topic starts at 1:07

Sommer obviously isn’t impressed with how Charly conducted herself in the period of time following her and Tayler’s breakup, despite saying that she’s happy for the new couple.

Needless to say, the two women are unlikely to be best friends any time soon — but it will be interesting to see if Charly ever responds to Sommer’s accusations.

Overwatch

Overwatch devs make Elon Musk’s dreams come true by buffing Torbjorn

Published: 14/Oct/2020 3:20 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 3:21

by Michael Gwilliam
Elon Musk and Overwatch logo
Elon Musk Torbjorn

UPDATE (October 13, 7PM PT): Mere hours after Elon Musk confirmed that his Overwatch main was Torbjorn, the Overwatch developers released a video showcasing a newly buffed version of the Damage hero, per his request.

Elon Musk asked for a buff to Torb’s turret and that’s exactly what he got. In the same day that his main hero was made public, the Overwatch team fulfilled his requests and gave Torb one of his biggest buffs to date in a hilarious bite-sized clip.

The video shows Torb’s deployable turrets soaring off the ground. Three of them remained floating in the sky all at once, blasting down any foe that dared to step out on the moon.

It’s no secret that tech billionaire Elon Musk plays video games, but on October 13, he shocked the internet when he revealed his Overwatch main and how he would buff the hero.

After making a rather random tweet about the “The Illuminaughty” – a clever play on words, YouTuber twomad asked the 49-year-old if he mains Torbjorn in Overwatch.

Regardless of how the weird topic got started, Elon replied saying “um… yes” confirming he does in fact play Blizzard’s hero-based FPS and mains the Swedish engineer.

The unlikely response earned Musk a whopping 26,000 likes. For much of Overwatch’s lifespan, Torb was considered a bit of a joke or throw pick who offered very little benefit on attack.

However, after a major rework, the DPS has grown increasingly stronger and is actually one of the most viable heroes in the game at all levels right now.

Sadly, Musk didn’t state how long he had been playing Overwatch or Torbjorn for that matter, so it’s possible that he had only played when the hero wasn’t as good or only after the big rework happened.

Even the official Overwatch Twitter account decided to get in on the fun and replied to Musk with a picture of a giant Torbjorn turret on Mars.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a while,” they captioned the humorous picture. “Call us.”

Furthermore, Musk went on to explain how he would buff Torbjorn and the ideas were interesting to say the least. “Please buff Torb’s turret!” he exclaimed. “Or maybe 2 weak turrets to allow more strategic degrees of freedom.”

It was certainly an interesting reply and a sign that we could be looking at one of the most ambitious crossovers in history if Overwatch takes Elon up on his idea.

Though it’s unlikely that we’ll see Musk’s ideas make it to the game, but there’s always the Experimental Mode, so it’s possible Elon could end up getting his wish.

Who knows – maybe next time you’re in a game and a player won’t swap off Torb, it may be Elon Musk of all people.