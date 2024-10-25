Hawk Tuah girl claims UFC fighter Sean O’Malley keeps DM’ing and calling her

Haliey Welch claimed that UFC fighter Sean O’Malley had contacted her several times, adding that their conversations have been nothing but innocent fun.

Hawk Tuah girl, Hailey Welch, is known to say what’s on her mind, regardless of the context. After realizing her fanbase was interested in what she had to say, Welch began her own podcast, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch,

She’s hosted celebrities like JoJo Siwa and Hannah Berner, where she discussed her relationship with ‘Pookie’ with both stars. Most recently, she spoke with Brianna LaPaglia about the latest celeb who has been in her DMs.

“What is that fella’s name that’s been messaging me all week? That O’Malley boy,” Welch asked her production crew.

Her guests answered, “Sean?” That’s when Welch claimed that the UFC fighter Sean O’Malley had not only messaged her but also called her several times.

“I had, like, five missed calls from him. And I was like, what the f*ck?” she said. Adding that O’Malley used Instagram to call her since he didn’t have her direct phone number. “I didn’t even know you could f*cking do that,” she exclaimed.

Though LaPaglia was shocked by Welch’s claims, she insisted on knowing more about what went down in her DMs.

“Dude, he’s so nice. He’s just conversating,” Welch said after making it clear that the UFC fighter was just getting to know her more.

Welch also claimed in August that musician Yung Gravy contacted her through her DMs. Though she said he asked her on a date, the artist clapped back with receipts, saying that never happened. According to Yung Gravy, he asked Welch to see a concert of his and had no intentions of taking her on a date.

Meanwhile, Welch is allegedly dating the infamous ‘Pookie’ to whom she dedicated her viral interview with Tim & Dee TV. The couple had been seeing each other for three years until he finally made their relationship official in October.