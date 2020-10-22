Charly Jordan slams gossipers for pregnancy rumors with Tayler Holder - Dexerto

Model, DJ, and internet star Charly Jordan recently confirmed her romance with TikToker Tayler Holder — but that isn’t stopping fans from spreading rumors to the contrary, leading Jordan to hit back at the speculation in a pointed Instagram story.

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder officially revealed their relationship to the world in a spicy Instagram post on October 13, not too long after Holder and Instagram model Sommer Ray appeared to part ways.

Although there is clearly some bad blood between Sommer and Charly — with Sommer throwing some not-so-subtle shade toward her ex-bestie during a paparazzi interview — it’s quite clear that Charly and Tayler are currently an item. Of course, that isn’t stopping fans from spreading rumors and discussing her past flings.

Charly hit back at these fans in a series of pointed Instagram Stories on October 22, calling out commenters for discussing completely illegitimate claims about her love life and other relationship drama.

“I feel like a crazy person sometimes, when I’m looking through comments and it’s all relationship drama comments,” she began. “And it’s all these people talking about and commenting stuff that is completely inaccurate and having full conversations about it.”

“Y’all are just wasting your day, everyone else’s day!” she continued. “Let’s talk about something that matters, you know? Or, if people just did like, any research… like, I love you guys so much, for real. …but the internet, in general, the shit people comment, I’m just like, we are smarter than this!”

That’s not all; Jordan even debunked speculation from paparazzi that she is expecting a baby, completely shutting down the rumors by poking fun at such wild claims about her personal life.

“Not only did they spell both of our names wrong, which we’re not even going to talk about, but apparently, I’m expecting a baby and didn’t even know it!”

While it seems that rumors come with the package of celebrity status, it’s clear that Charly isn’t having any of it, and is trying to stay out of the drama as best she can while fighting back at gossip culture, as a whole.