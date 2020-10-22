 Charly Jordan slams gossipers for pregnancy rumors with Tayler Holder - Dexerto
Charly Jordan slams gossipers for pregnancy rumors with Tayler Holder

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:42 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 20:49

by Virginia Glaze
Charly Jordan speaks to the camera during a vlog.
YouTube: Charly Jordan

Model, DJ, and internet star Charly Jordan recently confirmed her romance with TikToker Tayler Holder — but that isn’t stopping fans from spreading rumors to the contrary, leading Jordan to hit back at the speculation in a pointed Instagram story.

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder officially revealed their relationship to the world in a spicy Instagram post on October 13, not too long after Holder and Instagram model Sommer Ray appeared to part ways.

Although there is clearly some bad blood between Sommer and Charly — with Sommer throwing some not-so-subtle shade toward her ex-bestie during a paparazzi interview — it’s quite clear that Charly and Tayler are currently an item. Of course, that isn’t stopping fans from spreading rumors and discussing her past flings.

Charly hit back at these fans in a series of pointed Instagram Stories on October 22, calling out commenters for discussing completely illegitimate claims about her love life and other relationship drama.

Woah there cowboy 😉🖤

“I feel like a crazy person sometimes, when I’m looking through comments and it’s all relationship drama comments,” she began. “And it’s all these people talking about and commenting stuff that is completely inaccurate and having full conversations about it.”

“Y’all are just wasting your day, everyone else’s day!” she continued. “Let’s talk about something that matters, you know? Or, if people just did like, any research… like, I love you guys so much, for real. …but the internet, in general, the shit people comment, I’m just like, we are smarter than this!”

#charlyjordan talks about people commenting about past relationships, etc😬

That’s not all; Jordan even debunked speculation from paparazzi that she is expecting a baby, completely shutting down the rumors by poking fun at such wild claims about her personal life.

“Not only did they spell both of our names wrong, which we’re not even going to talk about, but apparently, I’m expecting a baby and didn’t even know it!”

While it seems that rumors come with the package of celebrity status, it’s clear that Charly isn’t having any of it, and is trying to stay out of the drama as best she can while fighting back at gossip culture, as a whole.

Has PewDiePie’s channel been shadowbanned on YouTube?

Published: 22/Oct/2020 20:01 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 20:38

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie looking shocked
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

Speculation over whether Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg was shadowbanned on YouTube exploded online when fans noticed that his channel no longer shows up in searches. Has the Swede been sidelined on the platform? 

For over the last decade, PewDiePie has been seen as the face of YouTube for many. With over 107 million subscribers, he is the undisputed king of the popular video website.

However on October 22, fans become concerned that the 30-year-old was shadowbanned by Google after his channel disappeared from the platform’s search function.

pewdiepie shadowbanned
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber’s channel appears to not be showing up in searches.

Was PewDiePie shadowbanned on YouTube?

Fan began to notice something was amiss on October 22 when his latest video only received 45k views after almost being up for two hours. This is unusual as his content normally gains anywhere from 300-500k in that timeframe.

Speculation kicked into overdrive when people began to notice that Kjellberg’s channel no longer shows up when searching “PewDiePie” on YouTube – which is what people claim happens when Google supposedly shadowbans an account.

Popular entertainment reporter Def Noodles covered the discovery on Twitter, and posted examples of what happens when you search the personality’s channel on the platform. Dexerto can confirm at the time of writing that his channel does not show up when searching his name – though there’s no confirmation of a shadowban occuring.

While it’s unclear whether the popular entertainer actually is shadowbanned, it does appear that his latest video is getting substantially less views than it should be.

Twitter accounts began to point this out, such as one user who said, “In an hour he usually pulls in close to 500k Views. If this is true then youtube gonna be getting a lot of backlash. He hasn’t even done anything slightly controversial in a long time.”

The popular entertainer addressed the issue in a community message on October 22. “Yo, for some reason my videos aren’t showing up in sub box since yesterday so posting here,” he said, with a link to his latest upload.

YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish star stated that his channel has not been working properly since October 21.

At the time of writing, Google has not made a statement on the status of PewDiePie’s account. If he has been shadowbanned, the move would be curious given the company signed a multi-million dollar streaming deal with him back in May.

No doubt as more fans get wind of this, there will be more pressure put on the site to resolve the issue. It could also have just been a mistake or an error with the platform’s backend. But for the time being, something appears to be amiss with the world’s biggest content creator’s YouTube channel.