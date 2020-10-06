Tayler Holder explains why he left TikTok's Hype House - Dexerto

At the end of September, TikTok star Tayler Holder confirmed that he was moving out of the Hype House, and now he’s given his reasons why and hinted at some major moves he might be making in the future.

The Hype House has been arguably the most popular content house on TikTok, once home to huge names such as sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Alex Warren.

That said, there comes a point where the House’s stars have to move on, and Holder confirmed he is the next to leave the house, though he did explain that he would remain as part of the collective, just not living directly with them.

Now, Tayler has explained why he had to move out of the house and do something different in a new YouTube video posted to his channel.

After joking about fights with Thomas Petrou and other members of the Hype House, Tayler explained that the actual problem with the house was much more trivial.

“The real reason I left the house… I personally had a few issues with where I was staying in the house,” he said. “We were living in the guest house side, and the AC would go out every other day, the WiFi wouldn’t reach there so I couldn’t even work. I couldn’t do anything.”

Holder also frequently reiterated that he had no issue with anybody in the house and it was nobody’s fault in particular — though he did hint that he has even bigger plans going forward.

Creating a content compound

Tayler went on to explain that he actually has a bigger dream of creating a content “compound” — literally a big compound where he and his peers can go to create their videos and work out of.

This gives more context to an Instagram post Holder posted on October 4, with pictures of a ‘Triller Compound,’ Triller being one of TikTok’s biggest direct competitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tayler Holder (@taylerholder) on Oct 3, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

Tayler wants it to be clear that this isn’t supposed to be just a new content house; it’s just a house that people can turn up at, collaborate on content and come and go as they please.

It’ll be interesting to see more of the compound going forward, with a tour video promised by Tayler, and from what little we’ve seen of it, it looks incredible. What comes of the compound, though, remains to be seen.