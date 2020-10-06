 Tayler Holder explains why he left TikTok's Hype House - Dexerto
Tayler Holder explains why he left TikTok’s Hype House

Published: 6/Oct/2020 13:17

by Jacob Hale
Tayler Holder wearing Tinder T shirt
Instagram: taylerholder

Hype House TikTok

At the end of September, TikTok star Tayler Holder confirmed that he was moving out of the Hype House, and now he’s given his reasons why and hinted at some major moves he might be making in the future.

The Hype House has been arguably the most popular content house on TikTok, once home to huge names such as sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae and Alex Warren.

That said, there comes a point where the House’s stars have to move on, and Holder confirmed he is the next to leave the house, though he did explain that he would remain as part of the collective, just not living directly with them.

Now, Tayler has explained why he had to move out of the house and do something different in a new YouTube video posted to his channel.

Tayler Holder Hype House
Instagram: taylerholder
The Hype House is currently based in LA, but Holder has officially left.

After joking about fights with Thomas Petrou and other members of the Hype House, Tayler explained that the actual problem with the house was much more trivial.

“The real reason I left the house… I personally had a few issues with where I was staying in the house,” he said. “We were living in the guest house side, and the AC would go out every other day, the WiFi wouldn’t reach there so I couldn’t even work. I couldn’t do anything.”

Holder also frequently reiterated that he had no issue with anybody in the house and it was nobody’s fault in particular — though he did hint that he has even bigger plans going forward.

Timestamp 2:16

Creating a content compound

Tayler went on to explain that he actually has a bigger dream of creating a content “compound” — literally a big compound where he and his peers can go to create their videos and work out of.

This gives more context to an Instagram post Holder posted on October 4, with pictures of a ‘Triller Compound,’ Triller being one of TikTok’s biggest direct competitors.

 

Tayler wants it to be clear that this isn’t supposed to be just a new content house; it’s just a house that people can turn up at, collaborate on content and come and go as they please.

It’ll be interesting to see more of the compound going forward, with a tour video promised by Tayler, and from what little we’ve seen of it, it looks incredible. What comes of the compound, though, remains to be seen.

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.