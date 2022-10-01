Sykkuno & Kyedae lose debut ‘Juiced’ episode as xQc actually showed up

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

xQc’s brand-new game show ‘Juiced’ debuted on September 30, and it was just as scuffed as you can imagine.

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyl launched the first episode of his very own six-part show ‘Juiced’ on September 30.

With help from fellow streamer Ludwig — who started his own creative agency Offbrand which aims to help creators elevate their content — the show puts contestants into duos to compete in physical and trivia-based challenges.

However, there was uncertainty about whether or not the show would be canceled, as xQc accidentally double-booked the date where he was set to participate in the Twitch Rivals event.

After viewers waited patiently for 40 minutes, the show eventually went live. But, fans were left puzzled, as instead of seeing the ‘Juicer’ they were greeted by Ludwig who had a message.

“Hello everyone welcomes to the season premiere of Juiced, a show we’ve been working on for the past six months that cost over $500k to create,” Ludwig said. He continued to explain that xQc managed to secure a flight to get to the show, but noted he wouldn’t arrive until later.

Ludwig asked fans to give them another shot, and tune in for the future episode before xQc suddenly pushed him off the stage. “Not in this car, get the f**k out,” he said — officially kicking off the first episode of Juiced.

In the show’s premiere, Sykkuno and Kyedae faced off against Zoil and Myth, with both teams working to answer a series of random questions and complete challenges.

Ultimately, Sykkuno and Kyedae lost, meaning they both had to do a forfeit and be ‘Juiced’ by a green-slimy substance. However, in classic xQc fashion, the ‘scuffed’ slime machine didn’t exactly work as intended.

Instead, the Juicer had to manually pour a bucket of slime over the contestants’ heads.

Following the show, the streamer took to Twitter, where he thanked everybody for participating and gave a message to his fans.

“Mega rocky start cuz lack of practice and comfort in a hosting setting. Needed about 5 minutes to remind myself I’m just talking to chat really,” he admitted. “People saying scuff prob don’t watch me. I cant do unscuffed content.”

Regardless, viewers loved seeing some new content from the Juicer, with him peaking at just over 124k concurrent viewers.