Keith Lee fans shocked after he spits out food during review

Keith Lee fans were left shocked after the viral food reviewer spit out part of his order in disgust while trying a new restaurant.

With over 16.2 million followers on TikTok, Keith Lee has made a name for himself as one of the most popular food reviewers on the platform. His word holds a lot of weight when it comes to the success of restaurants he visits.

Lee’s reviews regularly bring large amounts of customers to small, family-owned businesses. Not all of his interactions go as planned, however, with several of the restaurants he’s reviewed having sparked backlash in the past due to mishandled donations and bizarre rules. But the latest place he visited warranted an infamously low rating as he spat out one of their items.

Keith Lee’s “Lillie Bells” review on May 2, 2024, left fans shocked after he spit out some of the food in disgust. Lee addressed the review at the beginning of the video, clarifying that he “wasn’t able to be as constructive” as he’d like to be due to one of the items.

Keith tried the lamb, chicken wings, and a couple of other items — all of which he enjoyed to an extent. However, when he got to the collard greens, Keith immediately looked repulsed and spat the food out of the door to his car.

“To be honest with you, that’s one of the worst things I’ve had in a long time. I don’t mean no harm, but that’s a zero out of ten if you ask me. I don’t really have the appetite to try anything else,” he said before ending the review.

This reaction left many of his fans shocked across social media, with many taking to the comments on TikTok and Twitter to share their thoughts.

“I’ve never seen Keith repulsed by anything, those greens must have been atrocious,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Sometimes being honest means you have to give the goods and the bads. People have to take it all when owning a business.”

“Them greens had my boy ready to cuss on camera,” a third said.

“Nah Keith Lee gagging and spitting out the food is crazy. What the hell did they put in those greens????” said a fourth fan on Twitter.

Lillie Bells has yet to respond to Keith’s now-viral review, but we’ll keep you updated if they do.