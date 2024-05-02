Kaceytron slams “ridiculous” Twitch ban amid feud with Asmongold & xQc

Twitch streamer Kaceytron is rallying against her ban as the creator continues to feud with Asmongold and xQc.

On May 1, 2024, Kaceytron was suddenly banned on Twitch. Although the streamer has yet to reveal the exact reason why, she doesn’t feel like it’s very fair. But in the aftermath, a war of words broke out between Kacey and fellow streamer Asmongold.

The two got into a heated exchange on X in late April after Kaceytron took issue with Asmongold’s lifestyle.

“There is nothing that could be said to that disgusting man that could ever make him change his filthy, hateful, putrid ways,” she said, calling out the MMORPG streamer.

While Asmongold hit back by accusing her of being fat and doing drugs, Kick star xQc defended the OTK member, saying he can live however he wants.

This feud kept going for the next few days as Kaceytron continued to criticize Asmongold’s political views, along with referencing other political streamers like Destiny.

“Being called a ‘terrible person’ by hordes of Destiny, Asmongold and XQC fans…. is such a f**king joke, like do you people realize who you stan? Y’all and these dumpster mn you fangirl over collectively make the internet unbearable for anyone who isn’t an entitled white man,” she blasted.

The rivalry took another turn when she and Asmongold took different stances when Twitch streamer DenimsTV came under fire for appearing to joke about placing a $30,000 bounty on former game dev Mark Kern over his petition to uncensored Stellar Blade.

“No one’s trying to kill you, they want you to just shut the fuck up and stop perpetually victimizing yourself… I wish you would disappear,” she said to Kern, doubling down on DenimsTV’s remarks.

Asmongold, meanwhile, suggested he might file a police report about the incident and revealed that he had contacted Twitch about DenimsTV’s comments.

“I think Twitch will probably have to ban her. I really don’t even think that there’s a way around it,” he said.

It’s not clear yet if any of Kaceytron’s off-stream comments played a factor in the ban or if the decision came as a result of something she said on Twitch.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t seem like this rivalry is going to be ending anytime soon.