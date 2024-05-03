Kick staff admit they’re still learning to balance “freedom” & content moderation

Kick has responded to concerns about content moderation following a series of controversial bans on the platform.

Since its launch, Kick has allowed for more risqué subject matter than other sites like Twitch and YouTube, but there have still been quite a few moderation decisions on the green platform that are leaving the community baffled.

One of the site’s more controversial bans came after N3on received a one-day suspension for broadcasting from the passenger seat of a stunt driver who weaved in and out of traffic before crashing his car and fleeing the scene – something that even Adin Ross claimed shouldn’t be allowed on the site.

Article continues after ad

In response to viewers on X asking about what types of content is acceptable on the platform, Kick’s Head of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Santamaria, shared his thought process on streams that cross the line and how the website is trying to find a balance.

Article continues after ad

“N3on gets bans. But I understand the intent of your question and we refine [the] process each day with our moderation team as it scales,” he explained. “To be frank it goes beyond N3on, we’re setting a new tone in live streaming where streamers can be themselves within reason.”

The Kick employee went on to touch on giving creators “freedom” when it comes to content, stating that things have become far more restrictive than they used to be back in the early days of streaming.

Article continues after ad

YouTube N3on was banned for one day after his dangerous driving stream.

“‘Freedom’ is something Creators haven’t had since JustinTV. We’re picking up there and finding the line,” he said.

JustinTV was one of the net’s first live streaming platforms before being purchased by Amazon and didn’t have the same levels of moderation that many sites have today.

Santamaria further added that the team finds “excitement” in content that walks the line between going too far and still being acceptable, but admitted that viral clips often don’t tell the full story behind a broadcast.

Article continues after ad

“Yes, clips make it out and folks will farm, skewing the story. But Kick remains focused on evolving the communication process between platform and creator,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Kick is still in its infancy as a streaming platform and is still trying to find its identity as an alternative to Twitch while not being as extreme in its devotion to free speech as a site like Rumble.

The company has, however, indicated that it is still “refining” how it deals with creators streaming illegal activities that could end up being fatal.