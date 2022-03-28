Who is Chris Olsen? TikTok star goes viral after attending 2022 Oscars

Chris Olsen is an influencer with a major following on TikTok who is getting some extra shine after attending the 94th Academy Awards. Here’s everything we know about him.

Chris Olsen is a social media star who was named TikTok’s Sexiest Man by People Magazine in 2020.

He boasts 7.3 million followers on the viral video platform and his uploads often garner millions of views each, often showing his everyday life with his family.

The influencer is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and was notably in a long-term relationship with fellow influencer Ian Paget before the couple parted ways earlier this year.

It’s worth noting that Olsen is 24 years old, and he certainly doesn’t look a day over 30 — so when curious fans came across information on Wikipedia that claimed he was 70 in late 2021, there was some understandable shock and confusion that took over the net.

No, Olsen didn’t discover the Fountain of Youth; instead, it seems that an editor on Wikipedia got the TikToker confused with a child actor from the 70s.

Olsen addressed the confusion on social media with a humorous TikTok. The situation saw him soar even higher in followers and made for a hilarious moment that some fans still look back on with fondness.

Chris Olsen attends the 2022 Oscars in red tux

Most recently, Olsen attended the 94th Academy Awards, posting several videos showing himself wearing a bright red suit (the unintentional twin to Simu Liu’s stunning Oscars look).

After getting told he couldn’t bring coffee on the red carpet, Olsen gave an emotional thank you to his fans over on Instagram after attending the star-studded event that saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock in the face during the Awards ceremony.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like any such drama befell Olsen while he walked the red carpet (and his red tux didn’t suffer any stains from his daring coffee experiment).