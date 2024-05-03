90 Day Fiancé stars accused of joining show for plastic surgery perks

90 Day Fiancé fans are accusing the show’s stars of allegedly using their fame on the series to get elective plastic surgery procedures to change their appearance.

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise allows ordinary people to become reality stars overnight when they choose to document their international relationships on the show.

It’s not unusual for cast members to undergo plastic surgery after watching themselves on the show, which is something viewers can’t help but notice.

For example, twins Darcey and Stacey Silva, Natalie Mordovtseva, and Larissa Lima have all gotten elective plastic surgery after their reality TV appearances. They’ve gotten work done on the show and shared their experiences on social media.

On Reddit, a 90 Day Fiancé fan claimed that some folks go on the show as a way to pay for cosmetic procedures they might be interested in.

“’I’m here to find love!’ After seeing Fernanda at the Single Life reunion.. I’m wondering how many of the women are here to find a better face??” the fan wrote.

Other fans in the replies agreed with the original poster, and mentioned specific 90 Day Fiancé stars who have gone too far with altering their appearance after being on the show.

One fan slammed Darcey and Stacey for getting so much work done, saying they don’t look like themselves anymore. The sisters have had procedures such as breast augmentations, Brazilian butt lifts, and liposuction.

TLC Darcey and Stacey Silva from 90 Day Fiance

Another fan said that Larissa and Natalie looked beautiful before getting plastic surgery, and praised Natalie for still keeping her natural beauty.

Larisa had a nose job, boob job, lip injections, liposuction, ab implants, to name a few. On the other hand, Natalie opted for liposuction on her stomach, belly, and waist. Fans believe she also got a nose job, but she hasn’t confirmed it.

While the 90 Day Fiancé franchise provides exciting opportunities for cast members, fans think certain stars take advantage by going under the knife more than they need to.