NPC Miles Morales breaks character & questions his future after being robbed on stream

Viral NPC Miles Morales TikToker ‘Leaks._.world’ is questioning his future in an emotional video just a day after getting robbed on stream.

With almost a million followers on TikTok, Malik Ambersley has become extremely well-known for his TikTok Live NPC streams where he cosplays as Miles Morales.

The streamer’s broadcasts have been interrupted for various reasons in the past, including his running from the police and even breaking character for various reasons.

In late April 2024, NPC Miles Morales was robbed on TikTok Live. While interacting with a passerby, Malik’s phone was grabbed by an unknown person — prompting the stream to be paused in the process.

He quickly returned, revealing that he was robbed before ultimately going back into character to continue his broadcast.

The NPC streamer broke character again just a day later in a video hitting out at people following the incident, revealing that he doesn’t know if he can handle being a content creator anymore.

“You won, you won. As you guys know, last night, I got f*cking robbed,” he said. “It seems like the same type of people that are supposed to support you, don’t f*cking support you bro. It be your own people f*cking with you

“I cannot do this sh*t no more bro. I’m trying to be the best streamer for you bro, and I can’t do that when you guys are f*cking with me every time I go live.”

Nearing tears, the TikToker calmed down and thanked the people that regularly support him. However, he also shared that he may not continue doing the NPC Miles Morales streams — or potentially any more content at all.

“I don’t know if I can keep doing this sh*t man. I don’t know what I’m doing to get all this hate,” he said. “I don’t think I can take this sh*t [anymore].”

It’s unknown when — or if — leaks will return to making content but he has yet to upload anything following this emotional video.