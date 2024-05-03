Returning crew members spotted filming Below Deck Season 12

A Below Deck fan captured a rare video of the St. David setting sail in the Caribbean for Season 12 and noticed many familiar faces coming back on board.

Below Deck Season 11 is currently airing on Bravo, but the show is already filming again for Season 12 in the Caribbean island of St. Maarten.

On Reddit, a fan posted a video of the iconic motor yacht St. David leaving the Simpson Bay Bridge on April 28 with a camera crew present.

Other fans spotted multiple Season 11 crew members in the video and predicted who might be returning in the comments. Captain Kerry Titheradge was clearly visible, which confirms that he’ll be staying on the show.

Many users agreed that the crew member on the bow was deckhand Sunny Marquis because she wears the same gray fisherman hat this season.

As the boat moved farther away from the dock, the fan narrating the video noticed that Chief Stew Fraser Olender was on the second deck, making Season 12 his fourth consecutive year on Below Drck.

Another fan speculated that deckhand Kyle Stillie could be coming back, and thought they saw him on the left side of the boat toward the back.

Below Deck Season 11 may be ending soon, but fans have a lot to look forward to when the show airs again next season with both new and returning crew members.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.