Kai Cenat stuns fans with “legendary” dance moves at Nicki Minaj concert

Twitch star Kai Cenat is going viral for his smooth moves after joining rapper Nicki Minaj on stage for a live performance on May 1.

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was “living his best life” while dancing on stage at a Nicki Minaj performance in Brooklyn, NY on May 1.

Kai pulled off some impressive chorography to the cheers of thousands of fans at the Barclays Center during Nicki’s song ‘Everybody’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

In the middle of the song’s chorus, the streamer broke down into the worm and quickly transitioned into other popular moves, even doing a flip during the impromptu routine.

It didn’t take long for netizens to spread videos showing Kai’s dancing skills, and they couldn’t help but give his performance rave reviews. “Damn, he knows how to dance well,” wrote one viewer. “Nah, he’s soooo certified,” said another with a crown emoji.

Other fans also joked about Kai dancing like his “rent was due, while one even qualified him being on stage with Nicki Minaj as nothing short of “iconic.”

Though noteworthy, Kai and Nicki’s performance in New York hasn’t been their only collaboration. In December 2023, the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ rapper joined Kai on Twitch. Her attendance even helped him break his viewership record — going from a peak of 227K to 348K views during the viral stream.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat broke the internet after streaming with rap legend Nicki Minaj.

While viewers were eager to see Nicki and hear all about the release of her Pink Friday 2 album, the rapper ended up annoying Kai’s fans by showing up six hours past their scheduled streaming time. One even called Nicki “super inconsiderate” and said that showing up late for 300K viewers was “insane.”

Despite this negative reaction from her late appearance, her broadcast with Kai went mega-viral online, cementing the Twitch streamer into a bonafide internet icon (as if his fanbase accidentally starting a riot in Times Square last year wasn’t enough proof of his fame).

Though Kai’s stream with Nicki broke his viewer record at the time, he has also seen success from streaming with other popular rappers like Offset, Ice Spice, and Blueface. Only time will tell who he brings on his Twitch next, as his online presence continues to go viral.