How to check birthdays on Snapchat

Snapchat allows you to view your friends’ upcoming birthdays so you don’t forget to wish them on their special day — here’s how to do it.

Snapchat has a number of different features available for its millions of users, including the ability to view your friends’ birthdays. This can be particularly handy to ensure you never miss out on sending your best wishes to those you care about.

The app has designed a system where your friends’ birthdays are visible if they choose to share them. By adding your birth date in the settings, a little cake emoji appears by your name on your friends’ chat list when it’s your birthday.

There’s also a dedicated ‘Birthday Party’ feature that can be enabled, which allows you to see a birthday cake emoji next to your friends’ names on their birthday and unlocks special lenses and filters.

How to check upcoming birthdays on Snapchat

Although Snapchat’s user interface is straightforward, finding certain features can sometimes be a bit tricky. If you want to check your friends’ upcoming birthdays and ensure you’re always ready to wish them on their special day, here’s how to do it:

Open Snapchat. Tap on a friend’s Bitmoji from the Chat screen to open their profile. If they’ve enabled Birthday Party, their birthday should be displayed under their name. Click on the birthday to view a list of all upcoming, recent, and previous birthdays.

You can also use the search bar on top to search for a particular Snapchat friend and view their birthday.

But remember, you can only view the birthdays of people who have added their birthdate in their settings. So, if you can’t see someone’s special day, it’s probably because they chose not to share it.

