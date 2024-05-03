TikToker Maddy Baloy dead at 26 after battling stage four terminal illness

TikToker Maddy Baloy, 26, died on May 1 after being diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer in 2023.

Though her life was limited to five years after her diagnosis, Maddy found joy in documenting her story on TikTok. Before her death, Baloy shared details about her terminal illness and last moments with millions of viewers.

In one of her TikToks explaining her diagnosis, Maddy told her 451K followers that cancer had spread to most of the lower half of her body.

“My cancer has spread to my large intestine, my small intestine, my colon, my uterus, my ovaries,” she said.

The TikToker first experienced issues with her stomach in the summer of 2022 but thought she had contracted a worm or virus from one of the kindergartners she taught in Florida.

Though she spent about a year altering her diet to rid herself of her repeating health problems, she began vomiting blood and experiencing sensory issues in February 2023. Her fiance Louis Fisher then suggested she go to the doctor — ultimately leading to her terminal diagnosis.

Before her death, Maddy was able to fulfill part of her bucket list. One of her last wishes was to be in a DJ booth at a musical festival. And in February, she was able to make that happen with the help of musical duo Loud Luxury.

“Make some noise, she’s fighting her a** off right now,” they announced to hundreds of cheering patrons who then put their middle fingers in the air while saying “f*ck cancer.”

As part of her bucket list, she also wanted to meet chef Gordon Ramsey. In February, Gordon made it happen and flew her to Miami where she was welcomed to two of his restaurants.

When Maddy died, she was surrounded by loved ones like her fiancé Louis. “She is so special,” Risher told People. “I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that’s all I needed.”

Despite her terminal diagnosis, the TikToker enjoyed the last two years of her life. She treated herself to spa treatments, climbed a mountain, wrote poetry, and spent time with loved ones. Though she regarded having cancer as a “coin toss of emotions,” as every day was different, she said she felt like the “luckiest girl in the world.”