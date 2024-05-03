Patrick Mahomes brutally trolls IShowSpeed with iconic Ronaldo celebration

IShowSpeed is no stranger to the world of sport. Having already made multiple WWE appearances, the influencer has now linked up with Patrick Mahomes, but the legendary NFL quarterback ruthlessly mocked Speed by using Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration against him.

Patrick Mahomes, a Prime partner, hung out with Logan Paul and IShowSpeed during the April 29 episode of Monday Night Raw before the three chopped it up on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

But that’s not all. Mahomes and Speed also spent time on the football field as the Chiefs quarterback threw darts to the streaming star.

One clip shows Speed drawing up his route on the back of the football — a page straight out of the “backyard” football playbook.

Article continues after ad

He told Mahomes, “I’m gonna come over, right-left-right. Two steps and a stutter step, okay? ‘Siuuu’ real quick [Ronaldo’s trademark celebration], and I’m gonna bark.”

At that time, Speed let out a trademark bark that left Mahomes chuckling. “Then I’m gonna go left, come over, bounce some a**, then keep going straight.”

Article continues after ad

Mahomes, looking puzzled, agreed to the route. Speed went on to execute the exact moves he described, even “bouncing some a**,” barking mid-route, and hitting the ‘Siuuu’ as promised.

And as you might expect, Mahomes’ pass was right on the money. The ball traveled nearly 40 yards and hit Speed in stride as he completed an impressive over-the-shoulder catch.

Article continues after ad

Speed showed off his athleticism by making a wicked backflip catch in another clip, leading to excitement all around and proving why Mahomes labeled the streamer as a legitimate athlete.

Then, attention turned toward the soccer pitch. With Speed in goal, Mahomes tried to score past him from the penalty spot.

Mahomes was talking trash before ever taking a shot, asking whether or not Speed is a Lionel Messi guy. He quickly fired back, “Nope, [Cristiano] Ronaldo.”

After successfully scoring past Speed, Mahomes mocked him by hitting Ronaldo’s trademark ‘Siuuu’ celebration. “That’s your Ronaldo, right?” the NFL star quipped.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For Speed’s 24.2 million YouTube followers, seeing him show up at WrestleMania 40 and catching passes from the best quarterback in the NFL has been surreal.

Perhaps Speed will follow in the footsteps of Logan Paul and explore opportunities in the sporting world as influencers continue carving out a place for themselves.

Given his unique personality and impressive athleticism, a WWE run could potentially be in the cards if Speed’s content-creator wrestling event never comes to fruition.