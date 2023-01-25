What does gyatt mean on TikTok?

TikTok has fast become one of the most popular apps on the planet.

Many TikTok users have encountered the slang term ‘gyatt’ on the app – but what does it mean and when is it used?

Like every other social media app, there are a number of different slang terms and acronyms frequently used on TikTok.

Some of these words and abbreviations may predate the platform, whereas others have emerged from the short-form app itself.

‘Gyatt’ a term that is by no means exclusive to TikTok, but you may have seen it pop up while scrolling through your For You Page. But what does it actually mean? Here is everything you need to know.

Gyatt meaning on TikTok

According to Urban Dictionary, “gyatt,” or “gyat” is a shortened term for “goddamn” that guys use when they see a girl they find attractive. Usually, the girl has a curvy figure.

The phrase was first used by Twitch streamer YourRAGE, who would say the term whenever he saw someone curvy pop up during his streams.

Since he introduced the word in 2022, it’s been used frequently on TikTok, often in comment sections and direct messages. It’s also a popular slang term on Twitch.

The viral slang isn’t a recent phenomenon, and has been around since 2021 at the very least. At the time of writing, the hashtag for “gyatt” has amassed a whopping 44.3 million views on the short-form app.

There is an alternative definition for “gyat,” which suggests that the word means “get your act together.” It refers to instructing someone to behave more appropriately or effectively. However, you probably won’t see this as often as the other meaning.

If there are any other words or acronyms on TikTok that you find confusing, such as POV, ATP, and ISTG, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.