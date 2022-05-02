Ninja gets insanely lucky vs Phil Hellmuth in poker and can’t contain his delight

Viewers watched in disbelief as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins had an extraordinary stroke of luck against legend Phil Hellmuth during Ludwig’s all-star livestream. As Ninja celebrated, the ‘Poker Brat’ appeared visibly annoyed.

Ludwig fans were counting down the days for his highly-anticipated poker stream. Gathering together famous faces from both poker and the streaming community, some of those in attendance included Tom Dwan and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

With such an eclectic selection of players, it’s no surprise that there were some exciting moments and revelations during the stream.

One of which was when streamer Ninja ended up enjoying a great bit of luck when facing poker pro Hellmuth, considered one of the greatest players of all time – but also never one to hide his emotions.

Advertisement

Ninja celebrates stroke of luck against Phil Hellmuth

At one point in the game, there was an intense showdown between Helmuth and Ninja. As a Jack, King, and an Ace came out on the table it looked like Ninja would have to fold having only just two sevens. Whereas, Hellmuth now had three Jacks.

Yet, Ninja chose to continue even though he really had very little chance of winning the hand. Then, in a stroke of extraordinary luck for him, the final card to land on the river was a ten.

As a result, he and Hellmuth both ended with a straight – better than both of their pocket pairs. This meant they would simply split the pot.

Advertisement

One of the greatest moments in poker livestream history… 16-time WSOP bracelet winner @phil_hellmuth vs #1 all-time Twitch streamer @Ninja "I'll s*** a d*** for a 10" WELPhttps://t.co/jXQNWVxtbH pic.twitter.com/JJeiywQGM0 — Hustler Casino Live (@HCLPokerShow) May 2, 2022

Ninja quickly leaped out of his seat and screamed with delight. Quoting an iconic line from the film The Wolf Of Wall Street, Ninja yelled: “I’m not f*cking leaving!”

After sitting back down, he grinned with delight at Hellmuth who was less enthusiastic. Instead, he sat quietly and shook his head.

Read More: Ninja hit with massive Twitch follower botting

Ludwig’s 9-hour-long poker livestream has finally come to an end with Alexandra Botez and Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, being crowned the winners of the night.

Although, it was Hellmuth’s “grown man baby” behavior throughout the tournament which became the real talking point of the night for some.