UFC champ Sean O’Malley reveals new info about Logan Paul vs Bradley Martyn fight

UFC Bantamweight Champion ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley revealed new info about Logan Paul’s “secret” fight with Bradley Martyn.

YouTubers Logan Paul and Bradley Martyn finally settled their feud in a secret MMA fight with the cameras off at his Zoo Culture gym.

The fight, which took place behind closed doors, may never see the light of day, as Mike Majlak claimed that Brad unplugged all the CCTV cameras that could have been capturing this long-awaited tilt.

While Logan is said to have “humbled” Martyn in the ring, no one really knows for sure, but UFC star Sean O’Malley shared some insight about what he heard about the bout and his own expertise on his TimboSugarShow podcast.

“Just from their energies in the moment, you could kinda tell Logan won,” O’Malley said. “I talked to Mike, I don’t wanna spill too much juice, I’ll say it was probably a little quicker.”

(Segment begins at 2:50)

Sean further revealed that he’d messaged Brad to make sure there were no injuries, but claimed that Martyn recalled feeling “exhausted” and “tuckered out” during the fight.

“I heard it lasted about 60 seconds, but I dunno if that’s true” he added.

Despite the alleged quick end to the fight, Sean and the crew still gave props to both combatants, noting that while Martyn may have a size advantage, Logan was definitely the favorite given his fighting experience.

Unfortunately for Logan Paul’s boxing fans, it’s still unclear when his official return to the ring will be. ‘The Maverick’ is still the WWE’s United States champion, and although he issued a boxing challenge to brother Jake when his Mike Tyson match was postponed, nothing came of it.

So far, Paul’s only official victory was controversial when he scored a win against rival Dillon Danis in the form of a disqualification at 2023’s Prime Card.