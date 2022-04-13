Jake Paul mocks “rookie” Conor McGregor’s latest training footage for UFC return

YouTuber-turned -professional boxer Jake Paul is continuing to put UFC star Conor McGregor on blast as the mixed martial artist gears up for his return to the octagon.

Jake Paul has been actively trying to secure a fight against Conor McGregor for some time now, constantly calling out the former UFC champion at every turn.

While ‘The Problem Child’ has said he would fight McGregor in either boxing or MMA, there has been little to suggest that the two will be squaring off anytime soon.

Now, as McGregor trains for his return after suffering a nasty injury against rival Dustin Poirier in his last match, Paul has mocked the Irishman, commenting that he may have found a weakness in the fighter’s defense.

Jake Paul criticizes McGregor’s UFC training

After McGregor posted a video training, the footage was reuploaded on Instagram by popular influencer account The Bread Batch. Jake Paul commented on the training video, taking issue with The Notorious One’s hand movements.

“He’s dropping his right hand every time he slips right,” Jake criticized. “Rookie.”

This isn’t the first time that Jake has used training footage to take shots at McGregor. Back in March, Paul uploaded a video showing off his own MMA training while accusing Conor of “drinking Jack Daniels in Dubai” and “putting up sloppy boxing videos.”

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor’s latest training footage pic.twitter.com/GvyojIhoRk — TheBreadBatch (@TheBreadBatch) April 12, 2022

So far, McGregor hasn’t responded to Paul’s comment… but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some discussions behind the scenes to get the two into a fight against each other.

In February, the Irishman hinted that he would be willing to step into the ring against Jake Paul by teasing “never say never” to the possibility.

We’ll just have to see what happens in the future, but with Jake promising a boxing return this summer and McGregor trying to reclaim a belt in UFC, a fight between the two could still be a ways off.