UFC champ Sean O’Malley FaceTimes Ryan Garcia live on BS w/ Jake Paul

Hunter Haas
Sean O’Malley went after Ryan Garcia during the latest episode of BS w/ Jake PaulYouTube: BS w/ Jake Paul

Sean O’Malley crashed the party by calling into the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast and exchanging trash talk with boxing star Ryan Garcia.

Following a shocking and controversial upset of the previously undefeated Devin Haney, Garcia has been searching far and wide for his next challenger in the ring.

During the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, ‘King Ryan’ was a guest, and he put the reigning UFC bantamweight champion firmly in his crosshairs.

Toward the beginning, Garcia took a selfie and told Paul’s co-host, Jasper, to send it to O’Malley, whom he considers a close friend. Evidently, that picture made its way to ‘Suga Sean.’

In one of the final segments, O’Malley FaceTimed Jasper, leading to some spirited trash talk between two rising stars in the combat sports world.

“Suga Sean! Big fan here. How are you doing?” Garcia started as the larger-than-life personalities would exchange pleasantries and seemingly bond over a shared dislike of Devin Haney.

But the niceties came to a screeching halt when the California native made a bold threat to O’Malley. “Let’s be real, though. I’d whoop your ass in MMA and boxing.

“F*** the nice talk, bro. I’m going to beat your ass; I’m going to kill you. I’m going to murder you, and then I’m going to rip all of the tattoos off your face.”

“See, you’re all talk. Ask Jake, ask Jasper. Who do they think wins in a real fight? Ask them,” the UFC champ fired back.

“They probably think you. But that’s okay because they probably thought [Devin] Haney was gonna win,” Garcia said, which caused laughter across the BS w/ Jake Paul set.

The two fighters agreed to a weight class for their prospective matches in the MMA octagon and the boxing ring, with both seemingly interested in actually making it happen.

Garcia even mentioned that he had talked directly to Dana White and that a potential fight with O’Malley was allegedly “in talks.”

As for now, O’Malley is busy with an upcoming title defense against Merab Dvalishvili. But after that, it appears a crossover battle with Garcia is at least on the table.

