 Pokimane slams Fedmyster’s second OfflineTV document: "Who asked?" - Dexerto
Pokimane slams Fedmyster’s second OfflineTV document: “Who asked?”

Published: 2/Dec/2020 0:27

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: Fedmyster / Twitch: Pokimane

Fedmyster OfflineTV Pokimane

⁠Former Offline TV member Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan has released yet another lengthy Google Doc regarding the accusations of misconduct against him from OTV streamers, claiming he wants to “move on” from the drama.

Fedmyster was released from OTV in June 2020, after streamers LilyPichu, Yvonne and Pokimane levied accusations of harassment and inappropriate conduct against him.

Following these accusations, it seemed that all was resolved, with Fed having been removed from the group as a result; but a Google Doc seemingly leaked from the disgraced streamer in late November, which set off a chain reaction of outrage across the internet.

In the leaked November document, Fed appeared to accuse Pokimane of not being honest about their relationship to her viewers, and included screenshots of private text messages between them.

While Pokimane went on to respond to this document, saying he’d admitted his guilt, Fedmyster released yet another lengthy statement on December 1, claiming that he had actually never intended to release the original Doc. Instead, he explained that it had actually been a “form of therapy for myself, to address my concerns about the way Poki portrayed me in her stream.”

Fedmyster also purported that a formerly-trusted member of his community had leaked the document, leading to a “violent breach of my trust and against my wishes as I’ve been working hard to grow, heal, and move on from everything.”

fedmyster and pokimane
Instagram: Fedmyster
The leaked document of Fedmyster’s in November had been titled “My Truth,” and mostly centered around his relationship with Pokimane.

The former streamer likewise addressed allegations that he had attempted to get Yvonne fired from the group due to her accusations against him. Denying that he had ever wanted her kicked from the crew, he claims that his concerns were due to her “lack of excitement and willingness to help with OfflineTV projects when it’s the only reason she’s in the house.”

He included several other explanations regarding his text messages with Pokimane, as well as his portrayal of Jodi toward Poki, who he apologized for, “painting her to Imane in such a poor light.”

Fedmyster ended his document by claiming that he wants “to move on and start a new chapter in my life,” hoping to put the issue to rest once and for all.

Pokimane has since responded to the document with a scathing tweet, writing, “Who asked lol.”

Fedmyster’s long document has been met with similar reactions from readers online, marking yet another episode of an ongoing incident between some of Twitch’s top content creators.

LS reveals how xQc reached out to him during T1 fans backlash

Published: 1/Dec/2020 19:57

by Alex Garton
Invern/xQc

xQc

Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare has revealed that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reached out to him during the T1 backlash offering his support and advice.

T1’s accidental leak that revealed LS was set to be the organization’s new League of Legends coach resulted in a wave of backlash against both parties.

Fans of the organization opted to send unjustifiable racial and homophobic abuse towards LS, as well as doxxing his grandmother and sending packages to her address. T1, from an outside perspective, did not handle the situation appropriately and seemingly offered little support to LS during this period.

This resulted in LS disabling his Twitter and going completely dark for a short period of time. This was no doubt due to the amount of hate and criticism he was receiving from T1 fans. One person who reached to support him was huge Twitch personality xQc.

xQc
xQc has over four million followers on Twitch.

xQc reached out to LS during T1 fans backlash

LS revealed on stream that the Twitch personality reached out to him in support. “Before I disabled my Twitter and went dark on everything, xQc was one of the very few people who reached out to me,” he said.

It was obvious LS was surprised he had reached out to him due to the streamer’s popularity: “Despite the fact that I’m like an insect compared to him, in terms of like brand and size and everything, it’s very nice.”

LS repeated multiple times that xQc is a “real one”, showing his appreciation for his support and care.

It’s clear that xQc reaching out to LS really meant a lot to him and helped him get through the difficult patch. Sometimes, just reaching out to somebody going through a hard time can make a world of difference.

Now, it’s just great to see LS back on track with the League of Legends content and streaming again.