Pokimane slams Fedmyster’s second OfflineTV document: "Who asked?" - Dexerto

⁠Former Offline TV member Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan has released yet another lengthy Google Doc regarding the accusations of misconduct against him from OTV streamers, claiming he wants to “move on” from the drama.

Fedmyster was released from OTV in June 2020, after streamers LilyPichu, Yvonne and Pokimane levied accusations of harassment and inappropriate conduct against him.

Following these accusations, it seemed that all was resolved, with Fed having been removed from the group as a result; but a Google Doc seemingly leaked from the disgraced streamer in late November, which set off a chain reaction of outrage across the internet.

In the leaked November document, Fed appeared to accuse Pokimane of not being honest about their relationship to her viewers, and included screenshots of private text messages between them.

We strive to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe. With that in mind, Fed has been removed from Offline TV. He will also no longer be living with us. We wholeheartedly support Yvonne, her statement, and anyone else who has the courage to share their story. https://t.co/heh8ya3A9l — OfflineTV (@OfflineTV) June 28, 2020

While Pokimane went on to respond to this document, saying he’d admitted his guilt, Fedmyster released yet another lengthy statement on December 1, claiming that he had actually never intended to release the original Doc. Instead, he explained that it had actually been a “form of therapy for myself, to address my concerns about the way Poki portrayed me in her stream.”

Fedmyster also purported that a formerly-trusted member of his community had leaked the document, leading to a “violent breach of my trust and against my wishes as I’ve been working hard to grow, heal, and move on from everything.”

The former streamer likewise addressed allegations that he had attempted to get Yvonne fired from the group due to her accusations against him. Denying that he had ever wanted her kicked from the crew, he claims that his concerns were due to her “lack of excitement and willingness to help with OfflineTV projects when it’s the only reason she’s in the house.”

He included several other explanations regarding his text messages with Pokimane, as well as his portrayal of Jodi toward Poki, who he apologized for, “painting her to Imane in such a poor light.”

Fedmyster ended his document by claiming that he wants “to move on and start a new chapter in my life,” hoping to put the issue to rest once and for all.

Pokimane has since responded to the document with a scathing tweet, writing, “Who asked lol.”

who asked lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 1, 2020

Fedmyster’s long document has been met with similar reactions from readers online, marking yet another episode of an ongoing incident between some of Twitch’s top content creators.