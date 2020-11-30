 PewDiePie hits out at "unfunny" simp comments on Marzia's Instagram - Dexerto
PewDiePie hits out at “unfunny” simp comments on Marzia’s Instagram

Published: 30/Nov/2020 21:14

by Brent Koepp
Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg criticized viewers who flood his wife Marzia’s Instagram account every time he makes a comment on it to support her. The Swede hit out at the “simp” meme becoming overused.

With over 108 millions subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is not only one of the platform’s biggest creators, but undoubtedly one of the most popular entertainers in the world.

The YouTuber has also become an icon when it comes to internet humor. In November, the star called out viewers overusing the popular “simp” meme every time he supports his wife Marzia, and explained why he’s tired of reading it.

Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie reacting to Instagram comments.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The Swedish YouTuber reacted to Instagram comments calling him a simp.

PewDiePie hits out at “simp” comments flooding Marzia’s Instagram

While the modern use of “simp” goes back as far as the 1980s, the term has exploded in popularity in 2020, becoming one of the year’s biggest memes. However, during his November 27 upload, PewDiePie explained why it’s starting to become too much on Instagram.

“Instagram is even worse. I commented on Marzia’s post, and I swear to God every single comment… She painted the kitchen and I said “you did so good” because I know she worked hard on it. And it’s just “simp, simp, simp king” every single comment. It is so unfunny. Jesus Christ, dude!” the YouTuber exclaimed.

The star then went on to mock the way memes become tired quickly due to users jumping on the bandwagon and spamming it relentlessly online in comments. “Maybe if everyone says a joke, it becomes funnier,” he said sarcastically.

(Topic starts at 11:45)

Hilariously, the star had a follow-up to the situation on November 30 when one fan pointed out that they actually had made a nice comment on Marzia’s Instagram post. “Me understanding that he just wants to be a good husband,” they wrote days prior. PewDiePie then apologized to the viewer. “I’m sorry tg_man 12. I did you dirty, I did you dirty,” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 15:18)

While the content creator has made several videos on the simp meme, he has been critical of how its been used in the past and mocked users for their broad use of it. Now it appears the joke is starting to overstay its welcome with how often it’s being repeated.

The 31-year-old has had an incredible year so far, making a successful move to streaming after signing a major deal with YouTube in May to broadcast live exclusively on their platform. The entertainer also surpassed over 108 million subscribers in November, making him the most followed individual on the platform.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.