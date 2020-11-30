PewDiePie hits out at "unfunny" simp comments on Marzia's Instagram - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg criticized viewers who flood his wife Marzia’s Instagram account every time he makes a comment on it to support her. The Swede hit out at the “simp” meme becoming overused.

With over 108 millions subscribers to his channel in 2020, PewDiePie is not only one of the platform’s biggest creators, but undoubtedly one of the most popular entertainers in the world.

The YouTuber has also become an icon when it comes to internet humor. In November, the star called out viewers overusing the popular “simp” meme every time he supports his wife Marzia, and explained why he’s tired of reading it.

PewDiePie hits out at “simp” comments flooding Marzia’s Instagram

While the modern use of “simp” goes back as far as the 1980s, the term has exploded in popularity in 2020, becoming one of the year’s biggest memes. However, during his November 27 upload, PewDiePie explained why it’s starting to become too much on Instagram.

“Instagram is even worse. I commented on Marzia’s post, and I swear to God every single comment… She painted the kitchen and I said “you did so good” because I know she worked hard on it. And it’s just “simp, simp, simp king” every single comment. It is so unfunny. Jesus Christ, dude!” the YouTuber exclaimed.

The star then went on to mock the way memes become tired quickly due to users jumping on the bandwagon and spamming it relentlessly online in comments. “Maybe if everyone says a joke, it becomes funnier,” he said sarcastically.

(Topic starts at 11:45)

Hilariously, the star had a follow-up to the situation on November 30 when one fan pointed out that they actually had made a nice comment on Marzia’s Instagram post. “Me understanding that he just wants to be a good husband,” they wrote days prior. PewDiePie then apologized to the viewer. “I’m sorry tg_man 12. I did you dirty, I did you dirty,” he laughed.

(Topic starts at 15:18)

While the content creator has made several videos on the simp meme, he has been critical of how its been used in the past and mocked users for their broad use of it. Now it appears the joke is starting to overstay its welcome with how often it’s being repeated.

The 31-year-old has had an incredible year so far, making a successful move to streaming after signing a major deal with YouTube in May to broadcast live exclusively on their platform. The entertainer also surpassed over 108 million subscribers in November, making him the most followed individual on the platform.