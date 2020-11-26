 Pokimane denies Fedmyster claims from leaked doc, says he sent “admission of guilt” - Dexerto
Pokimane denies new Fedmyster claims, says he sent “admission of guilt”

Published: 26/Nov/2020 2:27 Updated: 26/Nov/2020 3:48

by Isaac McIntyre
Instagram: Fedmyster

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit back at claims made by former OfflineTV streamer Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan in a leaked exposé document, and revealed the disgraced Twitch star sent her what she believes is an “admission of guilt.”

Earlier this year, the OfflineTV house was rocked by accusations of harassment and misconduct leveled at former editor-turned-personality Fedmyster.

Several members of the Twitch content group, including Lilypichu and Yvonne, detailed how Gaytan would “come to [their] room, drunk” and “massage [their] feet and thighs.” Yvonne also revealed he had “crawled in bed” with her, kissed her cheek, and put his hand up her shirt.

These accusations were compounded when Pokimane claimed Fed had been a “big reason” why she moved out of the house. Fedmyster was subsequently expelled from the OfflineTV house, and removed from the company.

After months of silence from the Twitch streamer, a document leaked online on Nov. 24, which mainly detailed Fed’s relationship with Pokimane. In the unreleased exposé titled “My Truth”, which Dexerto has read copies of, Gaytan, 25, accused Pokimane of “twisting the truth” about their relationship.

Pokimane has now hit back, speaking about the leaked document in a short Twitch stream on Wednesday. In her response, she suggests Fedmyster sent her an “admission of guilt” in regards to his “manipulative” actions.

fedmyster and pokimane
Instagram: Fedmyster
Fedmyster’s leaked doc, “My Truth,” mainly revolves around his relationship with Pokimane.

Fedmyster allegedly sent Pokimane “admission of guilt”

Anys, who admitted she’s already seen several versions of the Fedmyster document, doubled down on her previous June 29 claims. According to the Twitch star, Fed’s claim to a potential hookup, Steve, that they were “a thing” was the best example of his manipulation.

“I want to make it clear that, to me, this incident [with Steve] was clearly a mess-up on Fed’s part. I confronted Fed, he apologized… he admitted fault,” she said.

Pokimane revealed she messaged Fedmyster ahead of her ‘tell-all’ stream in June, asking if there was anything she “should maybe leave out.” When Gaytan requested she skip over the incident with Steve at the party, however, she refused.

“He said ‘if you can… leave out the Steve stuff, it’s something I wouldn’t like mentioned.’ I couldn’t leave that out. He asked me not to mention it, and I think that’s an admission of guilt, then later he says ‘that’s not how it went down’.”

Pokimane says Fed’s claims ‘overshadow’ real issue

The problem, she continued, is that Fed has focused on her being a “villain” and leading him on in the leaked document. This focus, which she believes “blows everything out of proportion,” is being used to overshadow the actual OfflineTV accusations.

“Essentially we had trouble being close but managing our friendship, knowing he wanted more, but I always felt I was upfront about it… it really bothers me that in this document he tried to make me out as the bad guy,” Pokimane said.

“Obviously we weren’t on the same page. I hope you guys can see this from my perspective… I didn’t see a future between the two of us. I thought I was always honest. Looking back, I should have been more aware of how I acted around him, but hindsight is 20/20!

“To me, in all honesty, all of this is just not important. It’s regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t. What I shared about the situation is my honest truth, and it’s totally irrelevant to the actual incidents that triggered all of this.”

Fedmyster says he “stands by document”

Fedmyster has addressed the leaked document too; according to the disgraced Twitch star, he had no plans to release the exposé, because it felt like “airing dirty laundry.”

“[Poki and I] came to agree that keeping things private and making no further statements publicly was what was best for us…We wanted to heal and prevent any further harm to the people involved,” he explained in a short Twitter post.

“On the topic of whether I tried to manipulate our friends to hate her, I still fully stand behind what my document reads but I want to emphasize that it wasn’t my intention to shine Poki in a bad light… I am deeply sorry, and wish I wasn’t so naive and insensitive.”

Fedmyster also said he “still believes [he] was mischaracterized,” but added “after talking to Poki I came to understand her perspective. My outlook on the situation as a whole now comes from a better place of understanding.”

Hours after finishing her stream, Anys took to her second Twitter account, where she said she was “looking forward to moving on” from the whole situation.

“Sorry, td was tough, it’s hard for me to reply to v private things without making the situation messier + I was not in a good headspace,” she wrote. “ty to those that were understanding. looking forward to moving on.”

Yvonne and Lilypichu, who were the first to level harassment allegations against Fedmyster, have not yet publicly addressed the leaked document.

Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: Sign-up, teams, format, more

Published: 12/Nov/2020 10:00 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 15:33

by Calum Patterson
Chipotle Challenger series 4 talent list

Chipotle Challenger Series Sponsored

The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.

This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.

How to sign up

The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.

It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.

The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.

Chipotle Challenger Series Stream

You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.

Schedule

Qualifiers

  • November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
  • December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST

Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale

  • December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST

Who’s playing?

The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.

Streamers / Pro Players

  • Bugha
  • Mongraal
  • Clix
  • NickEh30
  • Nate Hill
  • Ewok
  • Ronaldo
  • ARKHRAM
  • Rehx
  • EpikWhale
  • dubs
  • Reverse2K
  • Emad
  • Zexrow

Celebrities / Athletes

  • Juju Smith-Schuster
  • Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
  • Jagger Eaton
  • Heimana Reynolds

Format

Qualifiers

In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.

  • Up to 1000 trio teams
  • Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
  • Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window

Finale

Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.

  • Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
  • 17 teams of invited talent
  • Private lobby
  • 5-game series

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!

  • 1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
  • 3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year

Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results

Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30

Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.

Full results & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge #2 – July 16

As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.

Full results, highlights & recap

Chipotle - Twitch

Chipotle Fortnite Challenge Results – October 1

This time, though, the winners were a little less shocking as Furious, Ronaldo, and illest took home the grand prize – $50,000 and a year’s worth of free Chipotle burritos!

The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.

Full results & tournament recap.

Chipotle Challenger Series event
Twitch: Chipotle
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.

What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.

These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.

Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

 

