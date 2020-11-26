Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has hit back at claims made by former OfflineTV streamer Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan in a leaked exposé document, and revealed the disgraced Twitch star sent her what she believes is an “admission of guilt.”

Earlier this year, the OfflineTV house was rocked by accusations of harassment and misconduct leveled at former editor-turned-personality Fedmyster.

Several members of the Twitch content group, including Lilypichu and Yvonne, detailed how Gaytan would “come to [their] room, drunk” and “massage [their] feet and thighs.” Yvonne also revealed he had “crawled in bed” with her, kissed her cheek, and put his hand up her shirt.

These accusations were compounded when Pokimane claimed Fed had been a “big reason” why she moved out of the house. Fedmyster was subsequently expelled from the OfflineTV house, and removed from the company.

After months of silence from the Twitch streamer, a document leaked online on Nov. 24, which mainly detailed Fed’s relationship with Pokimane. In the unreleased exposé titled “My Truth”, which Dexerto has read copies of, Gaytan, 25, accused Pokimane of “twisting the truth” about their relationship.

Pokimane has now hit back, speaking about the leaked document in a short Twitch stream on Wednesday. In her response, she suggests Fedmyster sent her an “admission of guilt” in regards to his “manipulative” actions.

Fedmyster allegedly sent Pokimane “admission of guilt”

Anys, who admitted she’s already seen several versions of the Fedmyster document, doubled down on her previous June 29 claims. According to the Twitch star, Fed’s claim to a potential hookup, Steve, that they were “a thing” was the best example of his manipulation.

“I want to make it clear that, to me, this incident [with Steve] was clearly a mess-up on Fed’s part. I confronted Fed, he apologized… he admitted fault,” she said.

Pokimane revealed she messaged Fedmyster ahead of her ‘tell-all’ stream in June, asking if there was anything she “should maybe leave out.” When Gaytan requested she skip over the incident with Steve at the party, however, she refused.

“He said ‘if you can… leave out the Steve stuff, it’s something I wouldn’t like mentioned.’ I couldn’t leave that out. He asked me not to mention it, and I think that’s an admission of guilt, then later he says ‘that’s not how it went down’.”

Pokimane says Fed’s claims ‘overshadow’ real issue

The problem, she continued, is that Fed has focused on her being a “villain” and leading him on in the leaked document. This focus, which she believes “blows everything out of proportion,” is being used to overshadow the actual OfflineTV accusations.

“Essentially we had trouble being close but managing our friendship, knowing he wanted more, but I always felt I was upfront about it… it really bothers me that in this document he tried to make me out as the bad guy,” Pokimane said.

“Obviously we weren’t on the same page. I hope you guys can see this from my perspective… I didn’t see a future between the two of us. I thought I was always honest. Looking back, I should have been more aware of how I acted around him, but hindsight is 20/20!

“To me, in all honesty, all of this is just not important. It’s regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t. What I shared about the situation is my honest truth, and it’s totally irrelevant to the actual incidents that triggered all of this.”

Fedmyster says he “stands by document”

Fedmyster has addressed the leaked document too; according to the disgraced Twitch star, he had no plans to release the exposé, because it felt like “airing dirty laundry.”

“[Poki and I] came to agree that keeping things private and making no further statements publicly was what was best for us…We wanted to heal and prevent any further harm to the people involved,” he explained in a short Twitter post.

“On the topic of whether I tried to manipulate our friends to hate her, I still fully stand behind what my document reads but I want to emphasize that it wasn’t my intention to shine Poki in a bad light… I am deeply sorry, and wish I wasn’t so naive and insensitive.”

Fedmyster also said he “still believes [he] was mischaracterized,” but added “after talking to Poki I came to understand her perspective. My outlook on the situation as a whole now comes from a better place of understanding.”

Hours after finishing her stream, Anys took to her second Twitter account, where she said she was “looking forward to moving on” from the whole situation.

“Sorry, td was tough, it’s hard for me to reply to v private things without making the situation messier + I was not in a good headspace,” she wrote. “ty to those that were understanding. looking forward to moving on.”

Yvonne and Lilypichu, who were the first to level harassment allegations against Fedmyster, have not yet publicly addressed the leaked document.