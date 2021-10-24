Pokimane claims she reached out to Valkyrae over RFLCT drama despite initial shade

After Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter said it was “interesting” to see which friends reached out to her over the RFLCT drama, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys assured fans she was one of them, although she “didn’t know” if she had an issue with her.

Valkyrae finally opened up about the drama surrounding her RFLCT skincare line and its ‘misleading’ blue-light-blocking claims in a YouTube stream on October 23.

She insisted that the company’s research supporting the claims was there but couldn’t be made public. However, what stood out to fans the most was that she seemingly threw some friends under the bus for not supporting her.

Rae didn’t call out anyone in particular. However, she claimed that only a handful of friends, including Sykkuno, bothered to check up on her every day.

What concerned her the most, though, was that no one asked her what had happened.

Valkyrae shades ‘friends’ for not supporting her

“It was interesting seeing which friends reached out to me,” she said.

“A lot of the friends reached out after I posted the voice memo and when I said I was going to be talking about friends on social media. Maybe some of them got scared.

“It was weird that people assumed that no research was done. I care so much about my reputation and my authenticity. This was a wild experience.”

Pokimane assures fans she reached out twice

Fans speculated Rae might have been talking about Pokimane since she made those comments in response to a question about her.

Poki admitted she “didn’t know” if Rae had an issue with her. However, she told fans that she did reach out to her not once but twice.

“I feel so bad about the whole thing going on,” she said. “I just hope if Rae ever has an issue with me, which I don’t know if she does, I would just really hope she brings it up with me personally because I feel like I did my best.

“If she feels a lack of support from her friends, I just want to say, honestly, I get it. I’ve been there. That’s why I tried to reach out twice. I didn’t want her to feel that way. I wanted to tell her if you need another opinion, please let me know.”

When the question came up again later in Rae’s stream, she confirmed Poki was telling the truth.

“Poki reached out the day of launch,” she said. “She was on a social media break, but she congratulated me. Then she reached out again to make sure I was okay.”

Despite that, Pokimane did point out that there are “valid research concerns” with the skincare line and urged people to “use sunscreen.”