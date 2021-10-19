100 Thieves’ Valkyrae reveals new skincare line for gamers and streamers

100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae has launched her own skincare line. Called RFLCT, it is aimed at PC gamers, content creators, and heavy screen users in general.

As a content creator herself, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter knows what it’s like to be exposed to blue light pollution that comes from staring at mobile phones, PC monitors, and TVs.

While blue light pollution isn’t known to be harmful, it has been linked to skin aging, and the streamer wants to do something about it.

Valkyrae’s RFLCT skincare

Valkyrae’s skincare line launched on October 19. Speaking about her new brand, she explained why she felt it was necessary to release new products aimed at heavy screen users.

“I’m a full-time content creator and streamer,” she said. “My entire career depends on me being glued to a screen. All of that screen time started to take a toll on my body and my skin.

“So I did something about it. Screen time is a part of our world, but the negative effects don’t have to be.”

Valkyrae’s RFLCT products

Valkyrae and her partners are touting their trademarked BLPF (Blue Light Prevention Factor) and RE3 (Rice Extract) technologies as the primary ingredients that will “shield your skin from blue light damage and boost its natural strength.”

RFLCT’s launch products include a Facial Gel Cleanser, a Face Moisturizer, Eye Gel treatment, eye masks, and lip balm. Prices range from $12 for the Lip Guard Moisture Balm to $24 for the Face Moisturizer.