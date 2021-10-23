Pokimane responds to Valkyrae’s RFLCT controversy: “Use sunscreen”

Pokimane has responded to the wave of backlash aimed at Valkyrae’s new RFLCT skincare line which claimed to decrease the harmful effects of blue-light on human skin.

On October 19, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter announced the launch of her new skincare line RFLCT, with the goal of protecting gamers everywhere from the blue-light being emitted from their monitors.

However, a stark lack of evidence against the effects of this light has raised questions about the brand’s intent, and whether or not Valkyrae’s community was being “scammed” by the team behind the product.

Fellow streamer and content creator Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys chimed into the conversation, stating she acknowledges the “research concerns” around the product.

However, she wants to give Valkyrae the benefit of the doubt as more details emerge.

Concerns over Valkyrae’s RFLCT are “valid”: Pokimane

As Valkyrae’s former housemate, Pokimane said she feels like she’s in a tough spot to speak on the subject. However, the Twitch star feels like she has an obligation to her audience to be “pretty honest” regardless.

“I completely agree that there are valid research concerns, especially when you call out something that to be harmful but when it’s not universally considered as such,” she explained on a October 21 Twitch stream.

“I’m glad she acknowledged those concerns were valid, and I guess all I can really say is that I hope she creates a solution to resolve it.”

The streamer also spoke on how this represents a bigger problem in the world of influencer brands than just this one incident.

“This highlights how people like us — streamers with large audiences, especially if they’re young and impressionable — we really have to be held accountable and do our due diligence before promoting anything,” Pokimane said.

Pokimane did reserve any further judgment until Valkyrae has had a chance to tell her side of the story.

“We can further discuss it when we see what she and the brand respond with,” she said.

Valkyrae has announced on Twitter she’ll be returning to streaming on October 23 at 3PM PT to address the situation.

Poki’s big two takeaways from the situation are people should “use sunscreen” regardless, and streamers need to “do a lot of research” before attempting to sell anything to their audience.