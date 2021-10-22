YouTube doctor breaks down why Valkyrae’s new skincare line is “so misleading”

A dermatologist with a massive following on YouTube was asked to speak about Valkyrae’s controversial new RFLCT skincare line, and she explained why it’s “so misleading” for the star’s fan

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s RFLCT skincare line has become a huge talking point ever since it was first revealed on October 19. The masses called her out for taking part in what they considered to be a “scam.”

In their view, the company’s claims about the product’s benefits aren’t supported by sufficient scientific evidence. In fact, there have been peer-reviewed studies that suggest any amount of blue light from computer or television screens has a negligible effect on the skin.

Advertisement

Dr. Dray, a dermatologist with more than 1.3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, was asked by fans to share her thoughts on the issue. She revealed the main reason why she thinks the product is “misleading.”

Dr. Dray pointed out that one thing she found “misleading” was the company’s claims that BLPF, which stands for blue light protection factor, is like SPF (sun protection factor) in sunscreens but for blue light.

“That’s a little misleading because this BLPF that is their trademark kind of ingredient is probably a batch of antioxidants or something like that,” she said. “We don’t know exactly what it is, but I think that’s a little bit misleading.”

Advertisement

Dray explains that SPF is more than a simple batch of ingredients. It’s a standardized measurement that tells you how well a product will protect you from a burn, and it is tested. She claimed there is “no such thing” for blue light.

“When you’re making claims like this, I do think you need to be careful. I think it can mislead consumers into thinking that the product has been tested in the way that sunscreen would be tested to show protection.”

Despite her criticism of the products, Dray insisted she was sure it wasn’t Valkyrae’s intent to mislead her fans.

Advertisement

In fact, she acknowledged that some of the ingredients used in the product could help mitigate blue light damage to the skin, but only from the sun – if at all.

Still, the backlash has been immense. In her first comments on it all, Valkyrae claims it’s “warranted.” She plans to speak about it in more detail soon.