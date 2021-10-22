Sykkuno shows support for Valkyrae after RFLCT skincare backlash

Sykkuno has responded after fellow streamer and friend Valkyrae received a wave of backlash following the launch of her RFLCT skincare line that claimed to protect users from blue light pollution emitted from screens.

On October 19, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter announced the launch of her own skincare range called RFLCT, dubbed as a “new kind of screen protection” aimed at heavy screen users.

The products include items like a Facial Gel Cleanser and Eye Gel Treatment, which are all designed to “shield your skin from blue light damage and boost its natural strength.”

However, the skincare range was quickly met with a huge wave of backlash, with many fans questioning the science behind the products. Rae has since said: “All the hate, the doubt, concerns and the criticism are all warranted and valid. I understand completely where you’re all coming from.”

Now, fellow streamer Sykkuno has commented on the situation, offering sympathy to Rae after the controversy.

“Oh man, you guys. I’ll be honest, I don’t know too much about it. As far as I know, it’s skincare, and I think skincare is important. I have a skin disease, I have two skin diseases actually, so that’s important. I just hope she’s doing alright. That’s probably all I should realistically say about that, I think.”

He then went on to talk a little bit about his experience of blue light protecting products, saying he installed popular browser extension f.lux (which makes your computer display “adapt to the time of day”) but he “immediately uninstalled it because it bothered [him.]”

“It was just terrible. So I pretty much installed f.lux, uninstalled it because it irritated me, and that was the end of it for me. So, that’s pretty much all I’ve got to say on the matter. I’m not an expert, so don’t take my word for it.”

Valkyrae has said she plans to speak more on her experience with developing the product when she returns to streaming on her YouTube channel once the RFLCT site is updated.