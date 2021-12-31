Pokimane fans are convinced she just revealed secret boyfriend on Twitch stream

Twitch fans are losing their minds over a mystery man who appeared midway through Pokimane’s December 30 stream, with many claiming the fella ⁠— “Kevin” ⁠— must be the star streamer’s secret boyfriend.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys may have just casually unveiled her secret boyfriend, blindsiding fans with a mysterious man named Kevin on her December 30 stream.

Pokimane’s relationship status has long been a point of conjecture for her fandom. The Twitch superstar has remained relatively tight-lipped on the whole subject, outside a “single btw” tweet last March that broke the internet. She’s even jokingly suggested she’d date a Twitch fan if the chance arose.

Largely, however, Pokimane keeps her dating life under wraps.

That is until Dec. 30, when “Kevin” stepped onto the scene. Now fans are convinced Pokimane just revealed her secret boyfriend and they’re losing their minds.

Pokimane reveals mystery man Kevin

Anys blacked out her stream for a moment after an hour live, and when she returned Kevin was sitting beside her, casually drinking a coffee and listening to music.

“This is crazy,” Kevin ⁠— who the internet knows very little about ⁠— said as Pokimane’s viewer-loaded Twitch chat flew into high gear. “Yo, it’s OUR boyfriend,” one wrote and another said the pair were “perfect together.”

The mystery man then said: “Dating or siblings?”

While the two didn’t come out and say anything regarding a relationship or why they were streaming together, the popular star’s massive fandom is all but convinced the duo are dating, especially as their “huge chemistry” became more and more apparent across their two hours live.

“I’m just one random dude that happened to be on the stream one time,” Kevin said after watching Twitch chat for a time. “Thanks for the welcome, I feel so loved.”

Will Anys announce relationship?

Pokimane and Kevin may have had undeniable chemistry and bounced off each other seamlessly during their Twitch stream, but that doesn’t necessarily suggest they’re dating or anything more than friends.

Don’t expect Anys to confirm either way though.

“I made the decision when I got into streaming that I don’t want my personal life to be part of my content,” she told fans. “That’s what I’m going to stick by until I or whoever I’m dating decides otherwise. If I have a relationship, I want it to be between me and that person, and not a million people.”

Pokimane clocked in as Twitch’s third-biggest female streamer across the year, falling behind the site’s stream-queen Amouranth and her non-stop broadcasts.