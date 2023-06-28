Pokimane dating history: Why Twitch star never addresses relationship rumors

Many Pokimane fans are constantly wondering about her relationship status. Without a clear answer, fans are still questioning if she is single or dating. However, Poki is often tight-lipped about her private life.

Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys has millions of followers on Twitch and various other social media platforms. She is Twitch’s most-followed female streamer.

With so many fans, it’s expected that some will be curious about her personal life. This has led to her neither fully denying nor confirming any dating rumors throughout her career.

Even as some of her fans have been speculating that she is dating someone secretly, or others ‘shipping’ her with other streamers, Pokimane keeps it on the down-low.

Is Pokimane single?

The streamer has managed to keep her personal life out of the public eye for a long time and currently, but as of the most recent update from Pokimane, she is single.

However, this update was some time ago. Imane tweeted in 2021, “single btw,” clearing out any rumors that were revolving around her dating life. She also explained that she is not looking for a partner and is tired of answering the same question.

Why Pokimane never addresses dating rumors

In a tell-all YouTube video, published on January 19th, 2023, Pokimane addressed some assumptions that fans have about her.

“People have wrongfully assumed that I’ve either dated or been involved with people that I just haven’t,” she began. “Like flat out, I just haven’t. But also, people kind of assume that with every single guy I come into contact with, which is annoying.”

“The reason I never address those things — two parts. One: If you are so adamant about not being involved with someone, my concern was that it’s gonna sound so rude if you’re like, ‘No, I’m definitely not dating this person! Yuck!’ You know? I’m always worried about making the guy feel bad.”

Another one of her reasons was that if she began “clarifying certain assumptions” about her and other people, “it kind of narrows down who I might see or might not. So, you’ll never know because I will never confirm or deny anything.”

Pokimane sparks dating speculating after a comment

In March of 2023, the streamer riled up some speculation about her relationship status after she described her plus-one for the Streamer Awards as a “handsome man”.

This comment about the random guy made fans wonder if she was talking about her partner. Fans thought of it as someone named ‘Kevin,’ who the streamer introduced in 2021.

The person named Kevin had been on-and-off her broadcast for quite some time by that point. “I think/hope Kevin and Poki are dating – just imagine how pretty their children would be,” one fan wrote in a comment.

Another fan commented, “‘Random handsome man.'” But, unfortunately for her most curious fans, they will likely never hear Pokimane confirm or deny anything about her relationship status.