Pokimane reveals the “test” she gives guys on first dates

Pokimane revealed the one “test” she gives to guys on first dates during the very first episode of her brand-new podcast, ‘Don’t Tell Anyone.’

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is the most-followed woman on Twitch, and is the site’s tenth most-followed broadcaster overall.

Given her status as an online superstar, it makes sense that her viewers would be interested in her dating life — but Poki has remained pretty mum on the subject throughout the course of her nearly decade-long streaming career. At least, until now.

On December 12, Poki debuted the first-ever episode of her podcast, ‘Don’t Tell Anyone,’ where she finally divulged some juicy details about her love life and dating escapades, including a specific “test” she uses on first dates.

Pokimane says she’s never actually dated a streamer, but claims she has gone on dates with a variety of guys, including broadcasters — all of whom get subjected to a certain “test” to see if they’re worth her time.

“I actually kind of developed a test, which is that when I start seeing someone, at some point during the dates, I’ll just throw out the idea of like, ‘Yeah, I’m kind of thinking about retiring,’ and I’ll listen up real close, like, ‘What do you think?'”

Poki says that the way the guy responds will usually tell her if he’s actually interested in her, or merely excited about the idea of dating the internet-famous Pokimane.

“If they go, ‘Yeah, whatever, do whatever makes you happy,’ I know they don’t give a flying f*ck about my clout,” she said.

The streamer went on to say that she’d tried out her test on one guy, and it didn’t go very well, claiming the dude was “so vehemently against it” that it was a major turn-off for her.

Pokimane’s new podcast airs every Tuesday and is available to listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.