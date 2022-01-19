Pokimane calls out Ninja for silence on Jidion drama: “Everything will be clarified?”

Twitch star Pokimane is calling out Ninja for failing to clarify a statement he made during a recent broadcast, where he claimed he was “texting” his representative to re-instate Jidion after he was banned for sending harassment toward Pokimane.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, and the only woman to break into the platform’s Top 10 most-followed broadcasters.

However, Anys became the victim of a targeted harassment campaign when fellow streamer ‘Jidion’ sent his followers to harass her and her viewers on January 13.

This debacle has led to a major debate across social media, with other streamers rising up to defend Pokimane.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, streaming celebrity Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, have since threatened legal action against Anys.

This occurred after Pokimane shared a clip of Ninja seemingly texting his Twitch representative to purportedly reinstate Jidion on the site, who was permanently banned due to the incident.

After being reached out for comment by his fans, Ninja said on Twitter that he would clarify the divisive broadcast shortly thereafter. However, two days later, Blevins has yet to comment on the subject, prompting Pokimane to call him out.

Pokimane calls out Ninja for not commenting on Jidion Twitch stream

“I thought it was kind of interesting that Ninja was like, ‘Everything will be clarified,” she said during a January 19 stream.

Advertisement

“And then he woke up the next day and played Fortnite for 7 hours. And then he woke up the day after that, and is probably gonna play Fortnite for another 7 hours. So I’m like, were you gonna say something?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anys shares shocking list of harassment due to Jidion hate raid

That’s not all; Anys is still receiving harassment from Jidion’s fans days after the initial hate raid occurred. The streamer took to Twitter to hit back at critics accusing her of overblowing the situation by sharing a long list of instances that have occurred since the initial raid.

In her list, Anys emphasized that Jidion Tweeted “negative/hateful things” about her before the raid even took place, accusing him of making “extreme sexual comments” about her to his viewers.

Advertisement

Read More: Asmongold slams Pokimane haters begging Twitch to ban her over resurfaced clip

She also reminded critics that it wasn’t just her receiving hate; Jidion’s fans were also coming after her viewers and allegedly “messaging my subs and harassing them, telling them to **** themselves, calling them slurs, etc.”

Now, Pokimane claims that Jidion’s fans continue to “spam” her social media accounts, showing a screenshot of her Instagram DM requests — revealing a slew of hateful messages from a number of accounts.

i’m tired of people minimizing the harassment i’ve received over the last week to “just L+ratio spam” so here's a list ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BUa7oqgRPB — pokimane ⚔️ (@pokimanelol) January 19, 2022

Pokimane continues to receive an outpouring of support from other streamers and her fanbase as the debacle continues.