Pokimane felt “alone and scared” after legal threat from Jessica Blevins

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed what led her to share threats of legal action sent to her by streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ manager, Jessica Blevins, claiming she felt “alone and scared.”

Pokimane is currently at the epicenter of ongoing internet drama as the Twitch streamer fights back against fellow broadcasting star Ninja.

Pokimane vs Ninja drama explained

The kerfuffle began after Imane became the victim of a hate raid orchestrated by a streamer named Jidion, who sent his followers into her chat to harass both herself and her viewers.

After suddenly ending her broadcast to avoid further damage, other streamers came out en masse to support Pokimane amid the ongoing hate and harassment from Jidion’s fans and other critics.

Advertisement

Jidion was then permanently banned from Twitch.

At one point during the proceedings, Jidion ended up in a stream with Ninja — once Twitch’s biggest streamer and still a major name in the streaming game.

Read More: Twitch streamer roasts Ninja after finding his book at a dollar store

During this broadcast, Ninja advised Jidion against “ratio[ing] b***hes,” and even appeared to text his Twitch representative as a means to purportedly reinstate Jidion on the streaming platform.

Pokimane then called out Ninja during a live broadcast. Afterward, she shared an alleged DM from Ninja’s manager and wife, Jessica Blevins, who claimed that they are “considering everything defamation of character and are getting our legal team involved.”

Advertisement

That’s not all; Pokimane also allegedly received a message from Ninja, who denied any accusations of actually texting his representative and claimed Pokimane was “making a big mistake.”

Ninja just dm'd Pokimane this… "you are making a big mistake" pic.twitter.com/cWTVYtHfI9 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 17, 2022

Pokimane reveals why she shared legal threats from Jessica Blevins

After making these messages public on Twitter, Anys appeared in a stream with Twitch star Mizkif, revealing why she decided to open up about Blevins’ threats of legal action.

Read More: Asmongold slams Pokimane haters begging Twitch to ban her over resurfaced clip

“When I was getting these DMs from Jessica and from Ninja, and even the DMs about legal action — when I keep that stuff to myself, it makes me feel like I’m carrying this massive weight, and burden, and stress, and anxiety on my own,” she explained.

Advertisement

“Being able to talk about it publicly and having you guys talk about it and support me however you can, it alleviates my stress so much. It makes me feel not alone and scared, which is how I for sure feel every time I read s**t like that in my DMs,” she added.

Mizkif went on to defend Pokimane, claiming that she is “in the right” and dubbing Blevins’ message a “threat.”

Ninja claims that he spoke with Jidion after their stream and warned him against harassing a streamer and their viewers, calling him a “massive troll” who’s intentions weren’t to tell his viewers to “go hate on” Pokimane.

Advertisement

the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: pic.twitter.com/RmNECoMdqR — imane 💜 (@imane) January 18, 2022

Neither Ninja nor Jessica Blevins have yet to release an official statement regarding their legal stance on the subject at the time of writing.