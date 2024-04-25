EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé’s Rose shows support for Liz after “taco pasta” fight

Erica Handel
Rose Vega 90 Day FianceTLC

Big Ed Brown’s ex Rose Vega reacted to his fight with Liz Woods about his taco pasta dish on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have had many arguments on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but the most recent one over his taco pasta meal was the biggest so far.

A clip from the Pillow Talk edition of the April 21 episode was posted on Instagram, where other 90 Day Fiancé stars had a chance to weigh in on the shocking situation between the former couple.

Ed’s ex-girlfriend Rose Vega from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days put her own two cents in by commenting on the post, which included two crying emojis to show support for Liz.

90 Day Fiancé fans replied to Rose’s comment, with one person saying, “You dodged a bullet,” and another user adding, “You saw his game girl and he tried to make you look for the bad one.”

Since Liz and Rose are mutual exes of Ed, they can relate to each other because they’ve both experienced difficult moments while they were with him.

Even though Liz has moved on from Ed and is dating someone new, knowing that Rose has her back might make her feel better about the breakup.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Topics

90 day fiance

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
Paola Mayfield 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Paola shares cryptic relationship status update using TikTok trend
Erica Handel
90 Day Fiance Luke and Madelein
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé fans confused after Love In Paradise episode pulled from streaming
Erica Handel
90 Day Fiance Angela and Michael
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Michael Ilesanmi promotes Cameo page weeks after going missing
Erica Handel
Liz and Ed 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiance’s Liz found out Big Ed called off their wedding via text from officiant
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.