90 Day Fiancé’s Rose shows support for Liz after “taco pasta” fight

Big Ed Brown’s ex Rose Vega reacted to his fight with Liz Woods about his taco pasta dish on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have had many arguments on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but the most recent one over his taco pasta meal was the biggest so far.

A clip from the Pillow Talk edition of the April 21 episode was posted on Instagram, where other 90 Day Fiancé stars had a chance to weigh in on the shocking situation between the former couple.

Ed’s ex-girlfriend Rose Vega from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days put her own two cents in by commenting on the post, which included two crying emojis to show support for Liz.

Article continues after ad

90 Day Fiancé fans replied to Rose’s comment, with one person saying, “You dodged a bullet,” and another user adding, “You saw his game girl and he tried to make you look for the bad one.”

Article continues after ad

Since Liz and Rose are mutual exes of Ed, they can relate to each other because they’ve both experienced difficult moments while they were with him.

Even though Liz has moved on from Ed and is dating someone new, knowing that Rose has her back might make her feel better about the breakup.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.