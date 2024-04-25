Below Deck’s Ben considers getting back together with former on-screen girlfriend

Ben Willoughby reflects on his previous boatmance with stew Camille Lamb on Below Deck Season 11.

Ben Willoughby is in a boatmance with Sunny Marquis on Below Deck Season 11, but he admitted that he misses his former fling from last season, Camille Lamb.

In the upcoming Below Deck episode airing on April 29, Ben went on Camille’s Instagram story, where a fan asked her where she stands with him today.

“Being back on board St. David, it’s like taking a stroll down memory lane. I mean with Camille, it was just this instant spark. We were very much like kids in love is probably the best way I’d say it,” the Bosun explained in his confessional.

“I’ve just been really thinking about her recently. Maybe there’s a part of me believing that it could be something because we were great together. Like, see what girls have done to me?”

Ben and Camille had a strong connection on Below Deck Season 10, but he recently accused her of cheating on him while they were together.

Camille revealed that they broke up because she was worried about how their relationship would be portrayed on the show.

Ben has moved on to another boatmance with Sunny this season, but the crew members haven’t defined their relationship, which has caused issues throughout the charter season.

The Bosun is known for his relationships with women on Below Deck, and he’s probably regretting his breakup with Camille after dealing with the Season 11 drama.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.