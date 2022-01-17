Pokimane slams Ninja’s “bitch” comment and for offering to help hate raider Jidion

Pokimane has called out Ninja for using insensitive language and using his Twitch connections to try and help Jidion, the streamer who received a permanent ban for hate raiding her.

On December 13, Pokimane ended her stream prematurely after Twitch streamer Jidion brought a hate raid to her channel – with viewers harassing her and spamming comments like “L + Ratio.”

After said hate raid, Jidion’s Twitch channel was promptly suspended for 14 days, which was extended to a full, permanent ban on January 17.

As Poki explained in her stream on the same day, the saga isn’t over. Ninja has jokingly referred to Pokimane and other streamers as “bitches” while texting his Twitch connections to help Jidion avoid a ban.

Pokimane calls out Ninja for “bitch” comment & Jidion support

Pokimane has called out Ninja for his actions during the Jidion drama and him attempting to help Jidion "evade a ban for harassing her" pic.twitter.com/COsMgA8OXM — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 17, 2022

During her January 17 stream, Poki dove into the situation with Jidion and appeared confused by Ninja’s reaction. According to her account, Ninja was speaking about the hate raider’s behavior and said “you can’t run around raiding bitches on Twitch.”

While he explained that he “meant bitches generally,” Poki was left with a simple question: “I wonder if Ninja would have said “bitches” if it was a large male streamer who was raided.”

Further, the streamer was also puzzled by Ninja’s attempts to help Jidion avoid the punishment Twitch laid out. She recounted to her chat how the rest of Ninja’s stream continued: “Ninja then keeps joking about it and says that Dijon (Jidion) is f**ked but that he will do whatever he can to help him, but don’t expect too much.”

What did Ninja say?

As seen in a video of Jidion reacting to Ninja’s stream, the section Poki talked about wasn’t entirely inaccurate. During a gaming session, Ninja can be heard giving Jidion advice not to “ratio bitches,” which immediately prompted a surprised response.

Reacting to the guidance, Jidion simply jumped up and ran across his room – shouting “he called her ‘a bitch’?!”

As Poki summarizes, Ninja did text his “Twitch representative” on stream, seemingly in hopes that Jidion’s ban might be lightened.

Casually calling female streamers “bitches” is one thing, but this final portion of the reaction is what truly baffled Poki: “Why Ninja would help someone evade a ban for harassing me? I have no idea, I genuinely don’t know.”