EntertainmentReality TV

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows admits she faked romance for a “lucrative future”

Molly Byrne
Chloe burrows and Harry johnsonInstagram: chloeburrows, harryjohnson92

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows admitted to faking her public relationship with Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Johnson in order to make more money. 

Runner-up from Season 7 of Love Island Chloe Burrows admitted to faking her romantic relationship with Harry Johnson from Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle, according to Daily Star.

The pair were first seen together in March of this year on multiple dates including a dog walk, a romantic dinner, and a daytime outing. Though they appeared to have deep chemistry in paparazzi photos, the two had never met prior to their first date.

Chloe was inspired to fake a romantic relationship after she caught wind of two other reality TV couples cashing in on paparazzi photos from their fake romances.

“Now I’ve heard how it all works and the big money involved, I want to put it to the test, it’s time to launch my own showmance,” she said in her Channel 4 documentary, Untold: Love in the Limelight.

harry Johnson and Chloe burrowsInstagram: harryjohnson92
Chloe Burrows and Harry Johnson

Once Chloe started getting offers from the clothing brands she wore while being photographed by the paparazzi, she said she could “start to see the web of finances that can go behind a reality couple.”

She and Harry then met with celebrity agent Dave East, who helped them to maximize their financial earnings. Dave, who has worked with reality TV stars Joey Essex and Hannah Elizabeth, even told Chloe and Harry they could make a “lucrative future” if they continued their fake romance.

Though the stunt has been successful for Chloe and Harry, she told Capital that she was “so nervous” to put it into play. She also said she “wouldn’t change anything” about how she and Harry went about their public faux-mance.

Related Topics

Love IslandToo Hot to Handle

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Shaughna from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals her “painful” $30,000 plastic surgery
Je'Kayla Crawford
Anton from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island All Stars contestant calls show a “posh prison” in exploitative rant
Je'Kayla Crawford
Ella and Ty from Love Island
Reality TV
Love Island UK Season 11: Everything we know
Je'Kayla Crawford
Love Island couple Molly and Zachariah sitting together
Reality TV
Love Island’s Zach Noble dragged for calling out girls for “wearing nothing” online
Je'Kayla Crawford
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech