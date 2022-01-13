Twitch streamers support Pokimane after “sexist” hate raid ruins her stream

Pokimane abruptly ended her January 12 stream after another broadcaster harassed her viewers. Now, popular influencers like Mizkif and Myth are sticking up for Pokimane and calling for change on Twitch.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys became a hot topic of conversation across social media after the Twitch streamer was banned for watching Avatar: The Last Airbender during a January 8 broadcast.

Her ban came on the heels of heated debates regarding the ethics of skirting copyright claims by watching television shows on Twitch.

Pokimane received ample backlash for tempting the ban hammer, further fueling the fires of speculation that Twitch could be in for big changes in regards to copyright policy… but nothing prepared audiences for what came a week later.

On January 12, Pokimane was forced to shut down her stream early after fellow broadcaster ‘Jidion’ instructed his fans to harass Anys’s Twitch viewers. Clearly emotional, Pokimane cut her stream short.

A day later, oodles of her fellow streamers are speaking out against the hate raid, dubbing the harassment against Pokimane “sexist” and calling for change regarding the treatment of female streamers on Twitch.

Disguised Toast calls out “sexist” Twitch trolls

Popular streamer Disguised Toast notably compared the hate he received for being banned for watching Death Note versus the vitriol Pokimane endured after her Avatar suspension.

“You can s**t on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her,” he tweeted.

I get striked for DMCA “what an idiot” Poki gets striked for DMCA “STUPID LEECH BITCH LAZY NO CONTENT TRASH MORON CAN’T MAKE ANT CONTENT WEARS MAKEUP FAT UGLY-“ you can shit on me for watching anime, but some people are using this as a reason to be sexist and hateful to her — Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 13, 2022

Kaceytron shows support for Pokimane

Kaceytron, another well-known streamer, replied to Toast’s post, thanking him for showing support and asking for more men on Twitch to call out sexist behavior.

“It always feels like women get held 100x more accountable for anything they do ‘wrong’ and it gets held over us for years,” she responded. “Need more men shedding light on these inequities on Twitch.”

Thank you for saying something about this Toast. It always feels like women get held 100x more accountable for anything they do “wrong” and it gets held over us for years… Need more men shedding light on these inequities on Twitch. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) January 13, 2022

Myth speaks out against misogyny on Twitch

Myth also spoke up in support for Pokimane, calling the treatment she’s received “blatant misogyny.”

“Child brains on the internet think I wanna f**k Pokimane because I spoke out against blatant misogyny today,” he tweeted. “How’s your day going?”

Child brains on the internet think I wanna fuck pokimane because I spoke out against blatant misogyny today. How's your day going?! 🙂 — Myth (@Myth_) January 13, 2022

Mizkif blasts “simp” culture on Twitch

Mizkif has also notably backed Pokimane during the ordeal. The streamer blasted “simp” culture on Twitch, noting that some fans might be scared to support Pokimane for fear of being labeled as such.

Sad how Pokimane still has to deal with misogyny and harassment in 2022. And It's even more sad how I have to say this publicly because people are afraid to stand up and say she's being treated poorly because they'll be called a "simp" — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) January 13, 2022

Pokimane has since protected her Twitter account and has made no further public statements regarding the hate brigade at the time of writing.