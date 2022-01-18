Asmongold slams Pokimane haters begging Twitch to ban her over resurfaced clip

Asmongold slammed Pokimane haters begging Twitch to ban her over a resurfaced clip of her saying a racial slur stream, claiming they’re only doing it to rationalize their hate towards her.

Pokimane has been caught up in a hurricane of drama so far in 2022. It all started when the Twitch star was forced to end her stream after JiDion encouraged his viewers to launch a “hate raid” against her.

Not only did that end up getting JiDion permanently banned, but it also threw her into a heated feud with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and his wife, Jessica Blevins. They even threatened to take legal action against her over it.

But that’s not all. Some people are also calling on Twitch to ban her after watching JiDion react to an old clip of her saying the n-word on stream. However, Asmon thinks they have an ulterior motive, and he explained why.

“When did Pokimane see a black person and call them the n-word? Like, when did that happen? Nine years ago?” said Asmon. “I said the n-word back then all the time. I think a lot of your favorite content creators did.”

“I’m not saying it’s good or bad. I’m just saying that this is what it was. This JiDion guy, what was he doing eight or nine years ago? If you have a window into everybody’s life, I think you’re going to find a number of really bad things.”

Asmon explained that he doesn’t care what people have done in the past, only what they’ve done recently. “There are a few exceptions to this. But if you’re talking about something that happened over five years ago – especially with somebody who is a young adult – I think it’s kind of unfair to criticize them.”

He also claimed people are using this to justify their hate towards Poki. “It has nothing to do with them being upset about what she said. It has everything to do with them just simply not liking her and working backward to rationalize why it’s okay not to like her.”

Asmon admitted that the horrible things people have said in the past do matter “contextually,” but he believes it’s possible to “let them live past it.”

However, if someone does something that’s considered unacceptable right now, like JiDion’s hate raid against Poki, he insists that you can’t make the same argument.