PewDiePie explains why his opinion of TikTok has changed: "I like it" - Dexerto

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has notoriously not been a fan of popular mobile video platform TikTok — but now, he claims his opinion on the viral app is changing for the better.

Ever since 2018, PewDiePie has been quite vocal about his distaste for TikTok, claiming that the platform initially confused him before thanking it for merging with Music.aly instead of YouTube.

That’s not all; Kjellberg also claimed there was “no actual content left” on the app, stating “It’s just kids trolling each other. …at this point, no one is making actual TikTok videos.”

A few years later, Kjellberg seems to have changed his mind about the site somewhat, according to a video he uploaded on April 20, 2021, where he said “at least it’s better than Twitter, right?”

Although there were a few duds in his TikTok compilation, he admitted that the platform does have some neat videos after watching a clip of a surfer pulling off some moves beneath an ice-covered lake.

“There are some cool TikToks,” the YouTuber admitted with a smile. “My mind is changing slowly. I’m opening up. I like it! …some TikToks are genuinely so funny.”

That’s not all; the YouTube king also revealed that he’d gotten inspired to play a game on his channel due to a TikTok that recommended “Before Your Eyes” — an interactive experience that changes the environment every time a player blinks.

“I’m officially not a TikTok hater,” PewDiePie joked. “Just because of this one TikTok that helped me find a cool game.”

While TikTok might not be his favorite cup of tea, it’s hard to argue that the platform doesn’t have quite a few gems — which include everything from a songwriter who turns Facebook Market deals gone sour into hilarious tunes and even a cat owner who takes elaborate spa days with his pets.

It seems that PewDiePie has turned a new leaf regarding the internet’s most popular short-form video app… although it doesn’t look like it’s trumping YouTube for him anytime soon.