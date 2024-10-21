Keith Lee mocked in viral SNL sketch along with other TikTok stars

A fresh skit from SNL has gone viral after taking shots at a few different TikToker, including popular food reviewer Keith Lee.

If you’ve ever gone on TikTok or Instagram to look for a food review, you’ve probably come across Keith Lee. The content creator has gone viral on more than a few occasions for his reviews of fast food chains and local restaurants – with his videos typically helping out struggling businesses as well.

Given he’s had plenty of success online, there have been plenty of copycats. Though, none are quite as successful as he’s been.

Now, he’s gotten on the radar of Saturday Night Live, as they took shots at a few different TikTokers in a new sketch.

It happened during the October 19 episode of SNL, with cast member Keenan Thompson playing Keith. “OK, so today I am trying the Hennesy Habanero Fruity Pebbles chicken sandwich from Lisa’s Soul Food in Atalanta,” Thompson says, very reminiscent of the popular TikToker.

“I’m not gonna lie y’all, that’s nasty.”

It didn’t take long for fans of the food critic to point out that he wasn’t the only one being parodied in the sketch.

Parodys of The Costco Guys, Nara Smith, Dr Umar, Call Her Daddy’s Alex Bennet, and different NPC TikTokers all appear in the sketch as well.

“I’m so chronically online, I knew all of these,” one viewer said. “Wow this was actually accurate SNL,” another added. “This is so scarily accurate, I feel like I just spent 5 hours on TikTok & I just opened the app,” commented another.

The sketch has, naturally, been shared across TikTok, with some reshares getting over 4 million views. Watching TikTok be mocked while on TikTok? That’s so meta.