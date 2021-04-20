Valkyrae explains why she's never taking her chat out of member's mode - Dexerto

YouTube streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has decided she’s keeping her stream chat to members-only mode forever, following an onslaught of “disrespectful” comments from trolls.

The 100 Thieves star, who was recently named the most-watched female streamer on the internet, has previously spoken about the effects her career has had on her mental and physical health, and has always been open with fans about her stream-related decisions.

Now, following a particularly troll-heavy stream, Valkyrae has shared that she’ll be keeping her YouTube chat members-only, citing the high volume of “disrespectful” comments and the lack of moderation tools on the video platform as her reasons.

Why Valkyrae is keeping her chat members-only

Rae has revealed that, in an attempt to combat trolls and hateful comments, she will be setting her YouTube chat to members-only, which means only those who are paid members of her channel can comment.

“Since the last stream, I decided that was the final straw. It’s not a member vs non-member thing, it’s just a respect thing, and there are zero moderation tools on YouTube. I am not going to have it out of member’s mode ever again,” she explained.

While she did offer some hope for non-members by hinting that she might take chat out of members-only mode for a “special occasion” in the future, it does seem likely that members-only chat is the future for Valkyrae.

“Chat has affected me way too much, and there’s just not enough utility to moderate a chat that is as active and fast as this one,” she continued.

“People were trolling about the BLM movement and stuff, and just being entirely disrespectful to the point where it’s like, I don’t want to see that anymore.

“Those of you that have been watching me since I switched to YouTube know that I’ve been trying my best not to make it members-only chat … but I’m officially convinced it’s impossible, and I’m not going to feel guilty for having it in members-only mode anymore.”

Fortunately, most fans were understanding and supportive of her decision, with one writing: “Good on her, [the] internet can be toxic sometimes not to mention she just feels calmer [now].”

Another added: “I’m not a member and I’m glad she’s keeping in members-only mode. Too many random haters and trolls hop in and it ruins the stream for Rae, and everyone else watching.”

It’s not the first time Valkyrae has spoken out about the negative aspects of streaming. She recently revealed that she’s on the verge of quitting GTA RP because of the “bad vibes” it brings in her chat.

Despite the trolls, things are only looking up for Valkyrae. She recently became co-owner of esports organization 100 Thieves alongside CourageJD, becoming one of the first women co-owners in esports.