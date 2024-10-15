PewDiePie blasts KSI for copyright striking YouTubers using his song

YouTube star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has slammed KSI for copyright-striking creators who play his new song – Thick Of It – on stream as it’s being meme’d by the internet.

Copyright striking other creators has always been a touchy subject between YouTubers and streamers over the years. It’s viewed as a nuclear move and, typically, draws even more backlash towards you.

We’ve seen copyright strikes be the cause of some pretty nasty feuds between creators, most notably Alinity and PewDiePie back in 2019. Alinity hit Pewds with a few strikes after he called her a ‘Twitch Thot’ in a video before she went after any other YouTubers who wanted to speak about the situation.

Well, now the Swede has found himself in the middle of another similar bit of drama, as he hit out at KSI for striking people who are using his song ‘Thick Of It’ in videos and on stream.

“Listen to KSI’s songs? Fuck no. He took away my greatest video of all-time, now I’m mad about it again,” Pewds said during his October 14 stream. “He should sing about copyright striking people, that’s all he does, all day.”

The Swede, who was once YouTube’s most-subscribed personal channel, ultimately relented and listened to a bit of KSI’s song. He described it as “very corporate”.

Pewds also questioned if someone had pushed KSI to make the song and if he even wanted to release it.

As noted, the new track has been mocked pretty heavily by the internet so far. A ‘Survive KSI’s Song’ game has been made, which IShowSpeed played on stream. The Sidemen have even joked about it to KSI’s face as well.

The lyrics to his song has also become a copypasta on social media. So, it’s not going to disappear anytime soon.